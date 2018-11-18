INEC Confirms Tambuwal As Sokoto PDP Governorship Candidate

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the nomination of Governor Among Waziri Tambuwal as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Sokoto State in respect of the 2019 election.

The emergence of Tambuwal as the governorship candidate followed the substitution of Manir Muhammad Dan’iya whose name was previously submitted as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, INEC, Mr Festus Okoye who disclosed this in an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph also said that by the substitution, Manir Mohammad Dan’Iya is now the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP for Sokoto State.

Okoye recalled that as at the close of nominations for the Governorship and State Assembly Elections, the leadership of the PDP forwarded the name of Dan’Iya as the governorship candidate but that the party had just taken advantage of the substitution window to field Tambuwal, the incumbent governor of the State. “

Now, as you are aware, by the provisions of Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), a candidate validly nominated by a political party may withdraw his candidature by a notice in writing, signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election and such a political party shall convey his withdrawal to the INEC.

“So it is the responsibility of political parties to nominate candidates for elections but such a party can withdraw a candidate properly nominated, if the candidate withdraws his candidature by a notice in writing signed by himself and delivered to the political party that nominated him.

“As at yesterday (Friday), the PDP carried out a substitution in relation to their governorship candidate for Sokoto State. They have now nominated Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as the governorship candidate of the PDP for Sokoto State,” Okoye said.

120 total views, no views today