Anambra Assembly Crisis: Obiano Meets With Maduagwu

…promises repair of dilapidated Anambra roads as contractors return

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano has paid a surprising visit to the embattled immediate past Speaker of the State Assembly, Mrs Rita Maduagwu at her Ukpor community in Nnewi South council.

The governor who returned to the state from France where he had gone on an official tour in the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari barely hours earlier according to insider source, used the opportunity which he also used to inspect some road projects in the area, commiserated with Maduagwu over her mounting travails.

Maduagwu who was visibly worn out arguably from the high wired political maneuverings of the past four days was reportedly assured of a peaceful resolution of the crisis currently rocking the state assembly.

No fewer than 25 Members of the state Assembly had on Tuesday during a plenary session replaced Maduagwu with Ikem Uzoezie, alleging financial impropriety and highhandedness against her.

Ever since then, the erstwhile Speaker has relocated to her Ukpor village.

Gov Obiano used the opportunity of the Ukpor visit to inspect and reiterate that his administration would asphalt at least one kilometer stretch on the Malinze Ukpor-Ugwuorie- Umuike Ezinifite road in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

During the visit, he observed that earthwork has been done on about 2.85 kilometers while the contractor handling the project has mobilised back to site on the directive of the governor.

Promising to complete the one kilometer asphalt before this Christmas, the Governor revealed that the State Government paid the contractor last week for all certificates already generated.

He directed the contractor to do a quality job, assuring that he was very committed to completing the project.

The Project Manager of the contracting firm, Mr Philip Ekwempu said they will deploy every resources towards achieving the target after which they would commence work on a 10-meter span bridge that connects the benefitting communities.

Maduagwu, alongside other citizens of the area thanked Obiano for undertaking the project which they acknowledged has great prospects for agricultural development and commerce in the area.

The governor also inspected ongoing construction work on the 7.8 kilometer Nnokwa-Ichida-Ora eri-Aguluzigbo road where he promised that the state government will soon fix all the state roads that have been eroded by the heavy rains experienced this year.