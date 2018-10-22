SSS Denies Aiding Kanu’s Escape

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
By 247ureports
80 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
October 22, 2018 10:25 pm
Tagged as
Related

“Kano State Govt Will Assist Young Entrepreneurs” – Ganduje

FG’s Visa-On-Arrival Policy Boosts Tourism – Minister

Epidemic Looms In Anambra As Community Accuse Odua Onyema Of Neglate

Fani-Kayode: We Look Forward To A Fearless Campaign Team, Groups Tell Atiku

Court Orders Police To Pay CharlyBoy Fifty Million Naira, Apologize Over Attack During #ResumeOrResign Protest

Edo Deputy Speaker Impeached

Reconcile With Igbo Leaders – NUA Tells Obi

Don’t Disenfranchise Zamfara Electorates, CLO Tells INEC, Urges Buhari To Call Oshiomhole To Order

SSS Denies Aiding Kanu’s Escape

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The State Security Service, SSS, has denied that five of its personnel aided Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to escape from his Umuahia home on September 14, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kanu’s whereabouts was unknown, until he surfaced in Israel recently, after the alleged September 14 raid by a combined team of the army, police and the SSS at his home in Umuahia, Abia.

“The Service wishes to state that the news is fake, mischievous and defamatory. It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the originators,” he said.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Peter Afunanya, said that the purported report was fake, mischievous and defamatory.

He said that the stock in trade of Kanu and his collaborators, was to peddle  rumours, gossips and propaganda aimed at subverting the government, its key agencies and officials,

He said that the service was aware of some unscrupulous elements keen on exploiting the situation to constitute a nuisance to the freedom of Nigerians as guaranteed in the constitution.

Mr Afunanya said that the elements were also keen on disrupting the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“The SSS will not idly standby and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims,” he said.

82 total views, 4 views today

< Previous Article
“Kano State Govt Will Assist Young Entrepreneurs” – Ganduje
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response