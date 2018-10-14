Ogoni Activists Flay Assassination Attempt On Publicity Secretary Of MOSOP, Call For Pyagbara’s Resignation
The Ogoni Activists Forum have condemned in strongest terms and called
for the resignation of the MOSOP president, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara
over last Sunday’s (October 7, 2018) assassination attempt on the
Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in Bori Ogoniland.
In a statement on behalf of the group signed by former chairman of the
MOSOP Kingdom Coordinators Forum, Frank Jonah, the group described the
act as despicable and condemnable.
“We are particularly appalled that the attack on Mr. Nsuke last Sunday
(October 7, 2018) was planned by the current MOSOP president, Legborsi
Saro Pyagbara and executed by a gang led by one Bariledum Yaamene with
funding from Pyagbara through the financial secretary of MOSOP Chief
Theophilus Dike” the statement said.
The group’s statement further said: Confessional statements obtained
from the gang leader Bariledum Yaamene clearly shows that Mr. Pyagbara
called the gang leader (Bariledum Yaamene) on Sunday, October 7, 2018,
the day of the attack on Fegalo Nsuke and asked him to deal with Mr
Nsuke. The statements also clearly name Pyagbara as funding the
operations through Chief Theophilus Dike, an indigene of Buan in Khana
local government area.
“We note that Pyagbara’s recent conduct including the lot to
assassination the publicity secretary of MOSOP and his blatant
disregard for the constitution of MOSOP and failure to put in place
the necessary processes for the conduct of elections which are overdue
and unacceptable”.
“We therefore ask for the immediate resignation of Legborsi Saro
Pyagbara as he has sufficiently constituted himself into a security
threat and also an embarrassment to the Ogoni nationality”. the
statement said.
