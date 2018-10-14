Ogoni Activists Flay Assassination Attempt On Publicity Secretary Of MOSOP, Call For Pyagbara’s Resignation

The Ogoni Activists Forum have condemned in strongest terms and called

for the resignation of the MOSOP president, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara

over last Sunday’s (October 7, 2018) assassination attempt on the

Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in Bori Ogoniland.

In a statement on behalf of the group signed by former chairman of the

MOSOP Kingdom Coordinators Forum, Frank Jonah, the group described the

act as despicable and condemnable.

“We are particularly appalled that the attack on Mr. Nsuke last Sunday

(October 7, 2018) was planned by the current MOSOP president, Legborsi

Saro Pyagbara and executed by a gang led by one Bariledum Yaamene with

funding from Pyagbara through the financial secretary of MOSOP Chief

Theophilus Dike” the statement said.

The group’s statement further said: Confessional statements obtained

from the gang leader Bariledum Yaamene clearly shows that Mr. Pyagbara

called the gang leader (Bariledum Yaamene) on Sunday, October 7, 2018,

the day of the attack on Fegalo Nsuke and asked him to deal with Mr

Nsuke. The statements also clearly name Pyagbara as funding the

operations through Chief Theophilus Dike, an indigene of Buan in Khana

local government area.

“We note that Pyagbara’s recent conduct including the lot to

assassination the publicity secretary of MOSOP and his blatant

disregard for the constitution of MOSOP and failure to put in place

the necessary processes for the conduct of elections which are overdue

and unacceptable”.

“We therefore ask for the immediate resignation of Legborsi Saro

Pyagbara as he has sufficiently constituted himself into a security

threat and also an embarrassment to the Ogoni nationality”. the

statement said.

