Fayemi Scraps Education Levy In Ekiti

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
By 247ureports
43 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
October 17, 2018 8:53 pm
Tagged as
Related

Ekiti Debt Not N170bn, Fayemi Preparing Grounds For Impending Failure

NAPTIP Plans Sensitization Of IDPs, Benue Communities Against Trafficking, Child Labour

NYSC Ban: Benue Students Protest, Demand Reverse Of Decision In 24Hrs

Bauchi: Governors Take Advantage Of Delay In Justice To Rig Elections – Sanin Malam

Illicit And Excessive Bank Charges: Nigerian Senate Takes Action

Benue Assembly Dissolves BSIEC, Confirms Appointment Of New CJ

Ibori Drags UK To EU Court Of Human Rights

2019: Atiku To Unveil Policy Document For youth Empowerment

Fayemi Scraps Education Levy In Ekiti

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has announced the immediate  scrapping of education development levy being paid by students of public and private schools in the state.

Dr Fayemi announced the scrapping of the educational levy in Ido-Ekiti on Wednesday, during the commencement of his Town Hall meetings in Ekiti North and Ekiti South Senatorial Districts.

The highly controversial Education Development Levy was introduced by the immediate past administration in 2015 and its payment was mandatory for students of primary and secondary schools in the state.

The governor wondered why underage children should be made to pay levies when their parents are already paying taxes.

Dr Fayemi noted that government would not add to the burden of the already traumatised parents as a result of the harsh economy and unpaid salaries inflicted by the last administration.

Also speaking in Ikere –Ekiti, the governor said the state will commence school feeding programme in all public schools by December.

34 total views, 34 views today

< Previous Article
Ibori Drags UK To EU Court Of Human Rights
Next Article >
Benue Assembly Dissolves BSIEC, Confirms Appointment Of New CJ
About the Author

Leave A Response