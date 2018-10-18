2019: Peter Obi Represents What Nigeria Truly Needs – S-East Town Unions

Pan-Igbo socio cultural group, Association of South East Town Unions, (ASETU) has described the choice of Mr. Peter Obi as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vice presidential candidate, as good for the nation.

The group explained that Obi’s maturity, level headedness, integrity and experience, represents what Nigeria truly needs in this time of economic crisis given his sterling performance during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

In a statement signed by the National President of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe, the group disclosed that the entire town unions in the South East are in agreement that Obi, given his sterling performance as governor of Anambra state, would make Nigeria proud.

“The town union is the strongest grassroots Association in Igbo land. It is the identity of the Igbo land. We are happy with the choice of Mr. Peter Obi as the vice presidential candidate. We are not also in doubt, and so we make bold to say, that in choosing Peter Obi, a new dawn of national rebirth has commenced, and we will lend our support to it, whole and entire. For a body like ASETU to endorse Peter Obi means that we have studied him over the years and found him a fit and proper person to occupy the revered office of the vice president. He will certainly bring his wealth of experience, integrity, industry, maturity and moderation to bear on the office. People like Peter Obi are highly needed at this time of economic crisis. We have no doubt as a man of excellence; he will bring his midas touch to bear on the office of the Vice President.”

“Peter Obi brings something refreshingly different to bear in governance. He is of the stock of uncompromisingly credible Nigerians, dedicated to refined values, and his understanding of and commitment to the economic development of Nigeria will greatly usher in a prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read.

The South East town unions urged some Igbo political leaders opposed to Obi’s choice to sheathe their sword in the overriding interest of the country.

