The Roman Catholic Bishop of Gboko in Benue State has reacted over the recent attack by the Nigerian military of the Roman Catholic parish. The Bishop, Vesuwe Benjamin, made the statement following a supposed military invasion of the catholic diocese and the Bishop’s private residents. According to the Bishop, the military were dispatched by the President, General Mohammadu Buhari.

Hear him…

Military search of the Catholic Bishop House was Barbaric, Diabolic and attack to all Christians.

As the Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Benue State reacted that this is what happens when you have a one-sided government in place.

Today my house and the entire parish was turned inside out by the military in-search for weapons.

They say I keep weapons, for heaven sake, I don’t do weapon. The Fulani herdsmen go about with heavy weapons killing innocent people and never a day has any one of them been harassed by the military. There are instances where the military have even assisted them to carry out their attacks on Defenseless citizens.

The soldiers we have in this country are one sided. Why are the they trying to divide the very country they are called to defend on religious line?

Would they have done this to an imam or the mosque?

+Vesuwe Benjamin -Catholic Diocese of Gboko