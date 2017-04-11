Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony by His Excellency, Chief Willie M. Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State for the Construction of Anambra Airport City Project between Anambra State Government, Orient Petroleum Resources Plc. and Elite International Investment Holding Limited, China Aviation Planning & Development Company Limited with Osike Synergy Nigeria Limited and Emsworth Oil & Gas Limited as Facilitators.

The multi billion dollar project is for the development, under a Build, Operate, Manage & Transfer (BOMT) arrangement of an Airport City (Aerotropolis). The airport will be sited at Umueri, Anambra East LGA of Anambra State and will be an International Cargo Airport and will have an aviation fuel dump where aircrafts will fly in to refuel.

Other airport city projects include but not limited to two runways, Passenger and VIP Terminal, Taxiways and Aprons, Fire Station, Control Building and Towers, Aviation Fuel dump and dispensing facilities, airport cargo sheds, aircraft maintenance hanger, five star airport hotel and conference center, aviation training and services buildings, airport multilevel car parks, airport recreational areas, international mega shopping mall, luxury retail shopping, China wholesale depots, emergency service centers, industrial business park.

The project will create a whole new world of economic opportunities for the South-East, and will unleash the untapped potential of increased trade and commercials , manufacturing, innovation, technology transfer, SME growth and IGR revenue explosion to Anambra State. Importantly, it will be a huge job creating avenue for Ndi Anambra.

The airport start up work was flagged off today.