Two Die in Anambra Auto Crash While Preparing Vehicle for Lagos Trip

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An early morning auto crash has claimed the lives of two transport workers in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

It was gathered that incident occurred at about 6 AM on Friday at the Anambra Comfort Line loading bay along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, killing two and injuring some others.

Reports further have it that the victims—a driver and a loader—were preparing a Toyota Sienna for a trip to Lagos when a Lexus RX 350 lost control and crashed into the stationary vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the Lexus, driven by a young man with a female passenger suspected to be his girlfriend, was speeding before the collision. While the two transport workers died on the spot, the driver and his companion, however, came out unhurt.

Although the Lexus driver attributed the accident to brake failure, some witnesses suspected distraction, fatigue, or intoxication.

The argument that followed rose tension at the scene as colleagues and relatives of the deceased tried to confront the driver, accusing him of reckless driving. However, park authorities and law enforcement agencies intervened to prevent violence, eventually taking the driver and his passenger into custody.

As at the time of filing this report, the Federal Road Safety Corps, was yet to issue any official statement regarding the crash.