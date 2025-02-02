Concerns Mount Over APC’s Efforts to Consolidate Power and Stifle Opposition

By: Daure David

Recent political developments in Nigeria, including the visit by Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) national leadership under Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, have sparked widespread concerns among political analysts and opposition figures. Many view the visit as part of a calculated effort by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to weaken opposition parties and consolidate power, potentially paving the way for the creation of a de facto one-party state.

The visit, which took place earlier this week, has fueled suspicions that the ruling party is attempting to co-opt opposition parties and their leadership into its fold, replicating the political strategies employed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State. Tinubu, widely known for his political dominance in Lagos, has long been accused of centralizing power within the APC, effectively transforming the state into a one-party stronghold. Analysts fear that the current push to undermine the opposition is a broader attempt to replicate this model at the national level.

“Whatever the true essence of this visit, the reality is clear – it is part of a larger effort to dismantle the opposition and make Nigeria a one-party state,” said Isah Babayo one prominent political analyst who Posted on his social media handle. “President Tinubu is attempting to use the same political machinery that he built in Lagos to create a centralized power structure at the national level, undermining the diversity of political voices that are essential to a healthy democracy.”

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub and political battleground, has long been under the control of the APC, with Tinubu’s influence over the state’s political machinery well-established. Critics argue that his success in consolidating power in Lagos has been marked by the sidelining of rival political forces, ensuring the dominance of the APC and limiting the space for opposition parties to thrive. Now, many fear that the APC seeks to replicate this model on a national scale, which could have grave consequences for Nigeria’s democracy.

Opposition parties, including the SDP, have expressed concerns over the ruling party’s growing influence, especially after the visit by Akpabio and Barau. Analysts argue that by targeting key opposition leaders and attempting to forge alliances or secure defections, the APC is not only undermining political competition but also diminishing the diversity of ideas and policies that are critical to the country’s democratic health.

“This is not just about one visit; it’s part of a systematic effort to suffocate opposition forces and eliminate any viable alternative to the APC,” said another political observer. “The ruling party is trying to consolidate power by neutralizing any form of challenge. This is the kind of political maneuvering that signals a slide toward authoritarianism.”

The implications of these actions are far-reaching. A move toward a one-party system would not only weaken the foundations of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy but also deprive the country of the robust political debate and scrutiny that opposition parties provide. The role of a free and diverse opposition is essential to ensuring accountability and fostering policies that reflect the interests of all Nigerians, not just the ruling party.

As the 2025 elections draw near, many Nigerians are watching closely to see how these political developments will unfold. Will the opposition be able to maintain its relevance, or will the APC’s growing dominance lead to a more centralized, one-party state? Only time will tell, but for now, there is a rising sense of unease that Nigeria’s democracy may be at risk.