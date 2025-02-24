Arrested Anambra Native Doctors To Be Charged To Court Risks Jail Term If Found Guilty As 4 Sacks Belonging To Unknown Native Doctors Found At Dump Site

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The three Native Doctors arrested by the Agunechemba Security Squad would soon be charged to Court.

The Native Doctors if found guilty they would be convicted in line with the provisions of the Construction and Laws of Anambra state..

Meanwhile four sacks of totems of Traditional Religion worship were found at a refuse dump at Amansea town in Awka North local government area of Anambra state.

According to one of the refuse disposal truck driver who gave his name is Uchenna Okoye who spoke to reporters on Sunday;

“We went to clear refuse at the dump site when we found for bags at the site and as we carried them into the truck we saw wood status , empty shells of tortoise and other things that looked like charms and amulets *

“We suspect that they were dumped there by some Native Doctors who may be fleeing from the manhunt of the Agunechemba Security Squad ” he said.

According to the Commissioner for Information Dr Law Mefor ;

“The arrested Native Doctors would soon be charged to Court and of found guilty of the offences they would face the laws of the land _ he noted..