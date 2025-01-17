“You Were Not Elected To Govern Imo State From Abuja” – Owerri Catholic Bishop Rates Hope Uzodinma Administration Low

As part of the event to mark his fifth year in office, the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday visited the Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Lordship, Dr Lucius Ugorji at the Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri with his entourage, including some principal officers in his administration, the three Senators representing Imo State at the National Assembly, among others.

However, the visit, contrary to the Governor’s expectations, became very tensed when the erudite bishop in his speech bluntly told the governor that Imo people are not impressed with his below average performance in office. He attributed the governor’s abysmally poor performance to his inability to stay in the state and concentrate on the duties and responsibilities of his office which he had often abandoned to hibernate in Abuja as if that is what he was elected to do.

The Bishop regretted that the governor, from his attitude, does not see the position he occupies as that of Imo people, hence he allows his personal interests, and comfort to take precedence over the affairs of the state and its people.

Bishop Ugorji, further told the Governor that Imo people are suffering a lot of challenges, ranging from economic hardship, insecurity of lives and property, among other excruciating challenges.

Responding, Governor Uzodinma said he won’t to join issues with the Bishop. “But I implore you, Your Lordship, to pray for me to implore in the areas you feel that I have not done well”.

An appointee of the government on the governor’s entourage who does not want his name mentioned told our reporter that, “the bishop spoke the mind of a good number of Imo people. “In as much as virtually all of us were impressed with the Bishop’s blunt statement that none of us could have mustered the courage to tell the Governor. But what the Bishop said, is the absolute truth.”

“It is unfortunate that most of us including the Commissioners don’t have access to the governor. Would you believe that some of the governor’s confidants usually travel to Abuja where he often stays to see and discuss important issues that affect the state with him and then communicate his directives to other appointees.

Speaking in the same vein, another appointee said, “as a matter of fact virtually all of us were impressed with what the Bishop said because none of us can muster the courage to tell the Governor such absolute truth even if he gives us audience.

The most ridiculous aspect of it all is that most of those who answer Special Advisers, Special Assissitants, etc don’t even have access to the governor, what more advising him.

” It is very unfortunate that we are in the governor’s cabinet, yet we can’t make any contribution. If not for what Imo people will say and the intimidation and arm twisting tactics that the governor will deploy to “strangulate” us resignation would have been an option. That would at least exonerate us from the failure and ineptitude of this administration that has from all indications incurred the wrath of Imo people amidst heightening frustreatin and anxiety.

“It is annoying that one collects salary at the end of the month but can’t make contributions to governance, yet you are seen as part of the government’s failure.”