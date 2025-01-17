8.4 C
Friday, January 17, 2025
How IGP Egbetokun 2025 Budget Presentation Tore Nigeria Lawmakers Apart

National
How IGP Egbetokun 2025 Budget Presentation Tore Nigeria Lawmakers Apart
How IGP Egbetokun 2025 Budget Presentation Tore Nigeria Lawmakers Apart

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
Tempers flared at the NIgerian Senate on Thursday morning at the 2025 budget defence of the Nigeria Police Force.

The presentation degenrated into rowdiness and rancour when two lawmakers raised concerns that the IGP’s presentation did not align with the documents they had received.

The committee chairman’s attempt to allow the IGP to continue while the issue was yet to be resolved met strong resistance, leading to a heated shouting session.

This forced a principal officer in the 10th Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwoebonyi from Ebonyi North, to storm out of the Joint Committee exercise.

The senator’s action disappointed many lawmakers, particularly members of the House of Representatives, who jeered at him as he angrily walked out of the session.

