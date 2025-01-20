Nigerians Express Frustration Over Hike in Hajj Fares Amidst APC’s Controversial Rule

By: Daure David

Nigerians have voiced their deep dissatisfaction over the unprecedented rise in Hajj fares under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The hike, which has sparked widespread debate, has particularly drawn the ire of Muslim communities in the northern regions, where the costs of pilgrimage have now reached astronomical levels.

The new Hajj fare structure, with fares ranging from N8,327,125.59 for the North East to N8,784,059.59 for the Southern states, has put a strain on the financial capacity of many intending pilgrims. This sharp increase is seen by many as a betrayal of the trust placed in the APC, particularly after their victory in the 2023 elections, which many critics argue was achieved using the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket strategy.

The APC’s campaign, largely based on religious appeals, helped propel the party to victory. However, as the administration grapples with mounting economic challenges, the public is now questioning its sincerity towards the Muslim community, especially with the continued surge in prices for essential services, including religious activities like the Hajj pilgrimage.

Critics have called out the APC for using religion as a political tool to manipulate voters, only to now impose burdensome hikes that have made basic religious obligations increasingly unaffordable for many Nigerians. Analysts point out that under the previous administration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), religious pilgrimages were more affordable, providing a level of accessibility that many now feel has been lost.

“This hike in Hajj fares is a clear indication that the APC administration is out of touch with the needs of the common people, particularly Muslims who are the majority in the northern part of the country,” said a political analyst who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s disheartening to see that what was once an opportunity for Nigerians to fulfill their religious duties is now turning into an economic burden.”

Political observers have also raised concerns over the role religion continues to play in Nigeria’s electoral politics. The success of the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023 has left many questioning whether the party truly has the interests of Muslim Nigerians at heart, or if it was merely a tactical move to secure votes without a real commitment to addressing their needs.

As the 2027 general elections approach, there are growing calls for northern voters to be more discerning and avoid being swayed by religious sentiments alone. Analysts suggest that while religion may continue to play a significant role in Nigeria’s politics, voters must prioritize issues such as economic stability, social welfare, and accessibility to religious services when making their choices at the polls.

With the cost of Hajj now beyond the reach of many Nigerians, the government’s handling of the situation will be closely watched, and the 2025 Hajj season may become a critical point of reflection for the administration. For many Nigerians, particularly in the north, the issue is no longer just about the cost of pilgrimage, but the wider implications of governance and the socio-economic challenges they face under the current regime.

However, Nigerians, particularly those in the northern zones, are now faced with a critical choice in the next election. Will they continue to support an administration that many believe has used religion as a political pawn, or will they choose a path that offers tangible relief, both in their religious practices and daily lives? The answers to these questions will likely shape the political landscape in 2027, as the nation grapples with the consequences of rising costs and fractured political promises.