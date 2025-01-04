Like Catholic Priest, Retired Nigeria Army Captain Shoots Kinsman Over Land Dispute In Imo Community

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Like the Catholic Priest who killed a worshipper during December 31,2024 cross overnight, a retired army captain is said to have killed his kinsman over land dispute in Ndimbara Obodo Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo State.

According to a report from the pressman online, the retired Nigerian Army Captain, Canice Ohadomere, allegedly shot and killed his kinsman, Late Nwaneho Victor Mbadiwe.

The conflict, which had lingered for years, reportedly began when the deceased refused to sell a portion of his land to the retired soldier, who wanted it for his house extension.

Frustrated by the refusal, the suspect acquired a nearby plot of land and constructed a fence, effectively blocking the deceased’s access to the main road.

Attempts to mediate the issue only worsened the feud.

According to the deceased’s eldest daughter, her father had previously demolished the fence to regain access, an action that led to his arrest.

Despite police involvement, the matter remained unresolved, and the suspect rebuilt the fence, further escalating tensions.

The standoff reached its peak last Sunday when the deceased once again tore down the fence.

In a fit of rage, the suspect allegedly grabbed a rifle and fatally shot him at close range.

The victim died instantly, leaving his family and the entire community in shock and grief.

The suspect is currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

Members of the community have expressed concern over the killing, calling for swift justice and urgent interventions to address the rising cases of land-related conflicts in the state.