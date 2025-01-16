Kunav People Pass Vote Of Confidence On Governor Alia, Cps Tersoo Kula

The Kunav people, under the auspices of the Kunav Progressive Forum, have expressed their unwavering support for Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia and his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula. This declaration was made during a courtesy visit to the CPS at the Government House in Makurdi.

Leading the delegation, Cletus Finba, the forum’s leader, commended Sir Kula for his steadfast commitment to defending and promoting the image of Governor Alia. He lauded the CPS for standing firm amidst criticism and intimidation, urging him to remain resolute in carrying out his responsibilities as the governor’s spokesperson.

He noted that the Kunav people deeply appreciate Kula’s efforts in showcasing the governor’s achievements and the administration’s impactful programs, which have positively touched the lives of Benue residents.

Other notable speakers at the event included former assembly member Mathew Damkor and Damien Iorhen Adagba, a representative of the Kunav Progressive Youth Wing. Both praised Sir Kula for his dedication and courage in shielding the governor’s image and articulating his administration’s policies, and pledged the Kunav people’s unwavering support and called for prayers to ensure the CPS succeeds in his role.

In response, Sir Tersoo Kula expressed gratitude for the recognition and confidence shown by his kinsmen. He described the visit as a morale booster, reaffirming his commitment to effectively serving as the mouthpiece of the governor and the Benue people.

“The job of a Chief Press Secretary goes beyond disseminating information; it involves protecting the image of the governor and ensuring the truth about his administration’s activities is communicated,” Kula stated.

He warned against malicious attacks on the governor’s reputation, emphasizing that anyone seeking accurate information should use proper channels.

Highlights of the occasion was the decoration of Sir Tersoo Kula in a Tiv traditional regalia, with prayers for the success in his job as the Chief Press Secretary to the benue governor.