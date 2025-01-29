Iyioku Lauds Tinubu on Duru’s Appointment As Lokoja FMC Board Chairman, Foresees Greater Days

The appointment of the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nze Chidi Duru, (OON) as the Chairman, Governing Board of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State, has been hailed as one of President Bola Tinubu’s best decisions.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, recently appointed Duru in a letter conveyed to him and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume (CON).

According to the letter, the appointment takes effect from 9th of January, 2025.

Reacting to the appointment, a member of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra and the Assistant Legal Adviser, APC, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Barr. Jack Iyioku during a press conference to congratulate Duru, extolled President Tinubu for the appointment, saying that if there was anyone who merits such appointment, especially at a time when the tide of medical tourism outside the country is needed, it was Duru.

He told journalists that: “Duru is a man I have known for a long time. He is a perfectionist, a gentleman who is very adept in details. He may not be a medical doctor, but he is a man who when he takes a task, researches it and does it in the finest way it should be done.

“There are many reasons why I describe this appointment as one of President Tinubu’s best appointments. Duru is a consistent party man, and at a time when it looks like a norm in politics for people to be jumping from party to party, he is one man who has remained in one place.

“Secondly, if you know anyone who is thorough with his job, then you should know Nze Chidi Duru. I can tell you for free that with his appointment as Chairman of the Governing Board of Federal Medical Center, Lokoja, that facility will turn around.

“He does not tolerate shortcuts. He is a man I know, and I am sure that soon, that facility will be a place where people will go to seek medical services as an alternative to travelling outside the country.”

A brief background of Duru shows that he was a member of the Federal House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007. He represented the Aguata Federal Constituency at the time.

He is the Manager of Grand Tower Holding Company, a business concern with interests in investment, hospitality, real estate development and distribution. The Bon Grand Tower Hotel franchise which operates across states in Nigeria is one of the flagships of his many entrepreneurial endeavours.

He is noted to have registered many projects and laws within his eight years as a lawmaker, and had remained dedicated to the service of his party, APC.