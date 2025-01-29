8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Iyioku Lauds Tinubu on Duru’s Appointment As Lokoja FMC Board Chairman, Foresees Greater Days

News

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

The appointment of the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nze Chidi Duru, (OON) as the Chairman, Governing Board of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State, has been hailed as one of President Bola Tinubu’s best decisions.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, recently appointed Duru in a letter conveyed to him and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume (CON).

According to the letter, the appointment takes effect from 9th of January, 2025.

Reacting to the appointment, a member of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra and the Assistant Legal Adviser, APC, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Barr. Jack Iyioku during a press conference to congratulate Duru, extolled President Tinubu for the appointment, saying that if there was anyone who merits such appointment, especially at a time when the tide of medical tourism outside the country is needed, it was Duru.

READ ALSO  Tinubu’s Government Allegedly Offering N50 Million to Opposition Leaders – Atiku

He told journalists that: “Duru is a man I have known for a long time. He is a perfectionist, a gentleman who is very adept in details. He may not be a medical doctor, but he is a man who when he takes a task, researches it and does it in the finest way it should be done.

“There are many reasons why I describe this appointment as one of President Tinubu’s best appointments. Duru is a consistent party man, and at a time when it looks like a norm in politics for people to be jumping from party to party, he is one man who has remained in one place.

“Secondly, if you know anyone who is thorough with his job, then you should know Nze Chidi Duru. I can tell you for free that with his appointment as Chairman of the Governing Board of Federal Medical Center, Lokoja, that facility will turn around.

READ ALSO  Tuggar’s Criticisms: A Misguided Attempt to Undermine Progress in Bauchi

“He does not tolerate shortcuts. He is a man I know, and I am sure that soon, that facility will be a place where people will go to seek medical services as an alternative to travelling outside the country.”

A brief background of Duru shows that he was a member of the Federal House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007. He represented the Aguata Federal Constituency at the time.

He is the Manager of Grand Tower Holding Company, a business concern with interests in investment, hospitality, real estate development and distribution. The Bon Grand Tower Hotel franchise which operates across states in Nigeria is one of the flagships of his many entrepreneurial endeavours.

He is noted to have registered many projects and laws within his eight years as a lawmaker, and had remained dedicated to the service of his party, APC.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police Arrest Inspector, Three Orders Over Murder Of Imo Lawyer

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ogene, LP Reps caucus leader tasks Soludo on kidnapped Anambra lawmaker

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports