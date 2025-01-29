In Response to Dogara’s Open Letter: The Betrayal of Dogara and Political Opportunism – By: Daure David

The recent open letter from Hon. Yakubu Dogara has triggered widespread discussions across Nigeria, stirring debates about political loyalty, integrity, and the murky waters of political opportunism. In his letter, Dogara attempts to clarify his positions on his relationships with key political figures such as Governor Bala Mohammed and Governor Nyesom Wike. However, instead of providing clarity, his words have raised more questions, particularly about his own credibility and political track record.

At the heart of Dogara’s claims lies an assertion about the financing of Governor Bala Mohammed’s 2019 campaign. Dogara suggests that Governor Wike was the primary financier of Bala’s campaign, a statement that immediately raises red flags. While it is undeniable that Wike, as Governor of Rivers State, has considerable financial resources, it is important to question the origins of these funds. Wike is not known to own large industries or businesses akin to figures such as Aliko Dangote or Mike Adenuga. Therefore, the source of his wealth—especially when used in high-stakes political campaigns—demands greater scrutiny. If indeed these funds were misappropriated or sourced improperly, it would reflect poorly not just on Wike but on those involved in the transactions, including Dogara himself.

This is where the real problem lies: the political integrity—or lack thereof—of the very individuals making such claims. Dogara’s accusations of betrayal paint him as someone who has abandoned the fundamental principles of loyalty and gratitude. A prominent example of this betrayal is his relationship with Professor Suleiman Bogoro, a man who played a significant role in Dogara’s political ascent. Prof. Bogoro stood by Dogara during crucial moments of his career, including when Dogara was vying for the Speakership of the National Assembly. Yet, despite this unwavering support, Dogara turned his back on his mentor, a move that has come to symbolize his disregard for loyalty.

It is not just Prof. Bogoro who has been betrayed. Dogara’s involvement in the 2007 Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro civil unrest raises serious concerns about his leadership style. The violence, which led to the burning of homes and the displacement of local families, allegedly had Dogara’s influence behind it. Figures like Mr. William Wadni, Mr. Peter Roko, Mr. Mamaki Ishaya, and others were reportedly affected by the unrest. If Dogara did indeed have a role in orchestrating or fueling these tensions, it speaks volumes about his character and the lengths to which he might go to maintain political control. Such actions are unbecoming of a leader, particularly someone who holds the kind of responsibility that Dogara once did as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

But Dogara’s betrayals do not stop at the national level. His own constituents have not been spared. The youth in his constituency, who initially rallied behind him with hopes of better representation, have been left disappointed time and again. His political maneuvers—shifting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and back again—have left his supporters questioning his commitment to their well-being. Furthermore, Dogara’s disregard for Barr. Kefas Magaji, who stepped down for him during the PDP primaries, is another example of his duplicity. Dogara has demonstrated time and again that his personal political ambitions outweigh any loyalty he owes to those who helped him get where he is today.

A particularly egregious aspect of Dogara’s legacy is the alleged “padding” of the national budget during his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Hon. Jibrin Abdulmuni has accused Dogara of manipulating the national budget, a practice that undermines the very fabric of governance and fiscal responsibility. The practice of budget padding is not only a betrayal of the Nigerian people who depend on their representatives to ensure transparency, but it also distorts the allocation of resources meant to serve the public good. Dogara’s involvement in such practices is a testament to the deep-seated corruption within Nigeria’s political system and highlights the dangers of entrusting individuals who value personal gain over the welfare of the people.

Perhaps one of the most telling instances of Dogara’s political opportunism is his failure to speak up for the Sayawa people in his constituency, who have been fighting for the creation of a Sayawa Chiefdom for the past 32 years. Despite Governor Bala Mohammed’s commitment to supporting this cause, Dogara has remained silent. This inaction has not gone unnoticed, and the continued struggle of the Sayawa people has come under increasing public criticism. For Dogara to ignore this long-standing issue—especially when it directly affects the people he was elected to represent—reveals just how little he values the interests of his constituents.

But Dogara’s open letter raises more questions than answers. His sudden shift in political alliances, especially his defense of Governor Wike, a man who has previously referred to him as a betrayer, is puzzling. What has prompted this newfound camaraderie? Is it simply a matter of political convenience, or is there something more to it? The Nigerian people deserve clarity, not political opportunism. Leaders should act on principle and not on the whims of personal ambition.

Furthermore, Dogara’s self-appointed role as a mediator between Governors Bala Mohammed and Nyesom Wike is perplexing. How has Dogara, with his contentious political history, become the go-to figure for resolving disputes within the PDP? This self-appointment reeks of desperation, with Dogara seemingly seeking relevance and a political appointment from those he has criticized in the past. This is not the behavior one would expect from a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who should be a model of statesmanship and political integrity, not a figure seeking to settle scores.

The political trajectory of figures like Dogara and Wike raises important questions about the state of Nigerian politics. In a system where loyalty is often sacrificed for personal gain and where political maneuvering trumps the concerns of the people, Nigerians must demand more from their leaders. The public deserves politicians who are transparent, accountable, and above all, committed to serving the people. It is time to hold those in power to a higher standard, ensuring that their actions reflect the values of integrity and public service.

As Nigerians continue to witness political leaders shift allegiances and betray long-time allies, it is crucial for the electorate to stay vigilant. Words alone are not enough—actions must align with promises, and leaders must be held accountable for the decisions they make. Until the political class prioritizes the needs of the people over their personal ambitions, Nigeria’s political landscape will continue to be mired in the betrayals and manipulations that have come to define it.

The people of Nigeria deserve better. They deserve leaders who are true to their word, who uphold loyalty to their constituents, and who act with integrity at all times. Dogara’s letter may be just one chapter in a larger political drama, but it highlights the pressing need for accountability and transparency in Nigerian politics. Until these qualities become the norm, the political future of the country remains uncertain.