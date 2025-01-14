8.4 C
Human Right Violation: Police write Amnesty International, demand apology, retraction of publication

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, Jan. 14, 2025 (NAN) The Nigeria Police Force said it has written to Amnesty International, demanding public apology and retraction of its publication against the force over human right violation during the End-Bad-Governance protest.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the letter by the Nigeria Police Force dated Jan. 6 followed a publication by Amnesty International, titled, “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on Bad Governance Protests”.

According to him, the publication in question, which includes numerous unsubstantiated claims, falsely accuses the Nigeria Police of human rights violations, brutality and excessive violence during the August 2024 End Bad Governance protests.

He said the force, upon careful review and investigation, categorically rejects the baseless allegations, adding that the claims were entirely false and without foundation.

Adejobi said the police acted with restraint and professionalism during the protests, even at the highest point of provocation and violent attacks, adhering to global best practices and using minimal force where necessary.

He said criminal elements, attempting to exploit the protests were however, arrested and dealt with according to the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force strongly believes that this misleading publication undermines the trust and confidence it has worked diligently to build with Nigerian citizens and residents.

“The Force further holds that such false claims could harm the reputation of the organisation and demoralise its officers who risk their lives to protect the public.

“In light of these falsehoods, the NPF has demanded that Amnesty International issues a formal retraction and public apology within seven days.

“Failure to comply will prompt the NPF to consider legal actions to protect its reputation,” he said.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force would remain committed to its duty of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians, upholding the law and earning the trust of the people it serves.

