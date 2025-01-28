How Imo Woman Allegedly Killed House Girl

The underage maid was allegedly punished for sitting with the woman’s children to watch TV and this ultimately resulted in her death.

In the video shared online, the nursing mother is seen explaining herself but the voice of the crowd drowned hers.

“Very wicked woman. Is that not someone’s child?” Someone asked

“See her body, see what she did to her,” onlookers are heard saying as they film the girl’s body with their phones.

The nursing mother is later heard narrating how she went to the market, returned home, and started cooking, but the maid was with the kids watching television…..but the voice of the crowd drowns hers again while they call her names.

“You’re wicked. You’re a wicked soul,”

The video has sparked outrage online, with many joining the woman’s neighbours to call for justice for the child.