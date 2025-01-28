8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Search
Subscribe

How Imo Woman Allegedly Killed House Girl

Crime
How Imo Woman Allegedly Killed House Girl
How Imo Woman Allegedly Killed House Girl

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

The underage maid was allegedly punished for sitting with the woman’s children to watch TV and this ultimately resulted in her death.

In the video shared online, the nursing mother is seen explaining herself but the voice of the crowd drowned hers.

“Very wicked woman. Is that not someone’s child?” Someone asked

“See her body, see what she did to her,” onlookers are heard saying as they film the girl’s body with their phones.

The nursing mother is later heard narrating how she went to the market, returned home, and started cooking, but the maid was with the kids watching television…..but the voice of the crowd drowns hers again while they call her names.
“You’re wicked. You’re a wicked soul,”

READ ALSO  Anambra Woman Dies in Pains After Her Husband Set Her Ablaze over Family Problem

The video has sparked outrage online, with many joining the woman’s neighbours to call for justice for the child.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sheikh Gumi’s proposal to arm Igbo youth to counter IPoB, malicious, misguided, divisive, inflammatory – Ejiofor, IPoB lawyer
Next article
Imo: Uzodinma Appoints Eze Duruiheoma, Fr. Ogbonna, Others

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Woman Dies in Pains After Her Husband Set Her Ablaze over Family Problem

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports