Gov. Soludo Bags Another Prestigious Award After Defeating His Counterparts

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has defeated his counterparts to clinch the Sun Governor of the Year Award for the year 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement attributed to the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Aburime, who said the award has solidified the Governor’s status as an exemplar in progressive governance.

The Press Secretary noted that the editors of The Sun Nigeria, headed by Mr. Onuoha Ukeh (the MD/ Editor-in-Chief) led the editors to visit the Governor in Awka on Friday to present him with the letter of the Award.

While revealing that the award will be officially presented to the Governor on March 1, 2025 in Lagos State, the Press Secretary further hinted that the selection of Governor Soludo for the prestigious award follows weeks of diligent inspection and a painstaking selection process by the publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, and Sunday Sun.

His words: “Set to receive the prestigious award in Lagos on March 1, 2025, Governor Soludo continues to earn accolades for his progressive leadership and undeniable achievements in the state development.

“Widely regarded as a Mr. Fixer, Mr. Reformer, and Mr. Jinx Breaker, Governor Soludo’s solution-driven governance has silenced critics, proving that diligent verification of projects across sectors paints a compelling picture of progress and underscores the governor’s commitment to a livable, prosperous Anambra State.

“Most notably, among reasons advanced for the award to Governor Soludo include his ambitious road infrastructure projects spanning all 21 local government areas of Anambra State. Also, his investments in human capital development are found to be equally commendable, encompassing pivotal initiatives in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, skills acquisition, and seed capital programmes, among others.

“Governor Soludo, in response, thanked the Sun Editors and Editorial Board for the award. The governor also promised to grace the occasion in March in Lagos when the award will be formally conferred on him.”