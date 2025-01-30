Anambra APGA Reads Riot Act To 60 Soludo Support Groups Warns Against Unlawful Public Endorsements

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has read what appears to be a Riot Act to the sixty visible Gov Charles Soludo Support Groups warning them to desist from unlawful public endorsement of the governor.

The party also tasked the support group to ensure strict compliance to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, the Constitution of the party and the Guidelines for the nomination of the 2025 Gubernatorial Candidate of the party.

This release puts paid on the deep seated rivalry and unwanted supremacy tussle among the support group in a bid to clinch the toga of the Official Campaign Organization for the reelection of Gov Charles Soludo come November 8th 2025 gubernatorial election in the state.

Confirming this in the release by the state Chairman of APGA in Anambra state Chief Bar Ifeatu Obi-Okoye he stated that it had become instructive as a result of homologous requests from several support groups seeking permissions to hold an endorsement rally in support of the second term bid of Gov Charles Soludo.

The release read in parts;

“As of today, we are pleased to acknowledge that not less than sixty (60) active Support Groups are working independently yet passionately towards the common goal of securing Mr. Governor’s second-term victory”

“However, it is important to emphasize that certain critical electoral processes—such as the nomination of a governorship candidate, public endorsements, and open-air campaign rallies—must strictly adhere to existing laws, regulations, and guidelines, including”

• The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended)

• The Electoral Act (2022)

• INEC Guidelines, issued in accordance with the Electoral Act

• The Constitution of APGA (2019)

• Party Guidelines set by the National Working Committee (NWC) to regulate the conduct of party primaries

• The APGA Election Timetable, which outlines the formal presentation of our governorship candidate to the public”

‘Accordingly, all Support Groups seeking to organize public rallies for the purpose of publicly endorsing Mr. Governor as APGA’s governorship candidate for a second term must adhere to the following directives”

“Await the official conduct of party primaries, scheduled for March 2025, as stipulated in the INEC Guidelines issued pursuant to the Electoral Act (2022)”

” Refrain from any form of public endorsement or campaign rally until Mr. Governor has been formally presented as APGA’s official governorship candidate and flag bearer for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State Governorship Election” he stated.