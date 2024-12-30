Gunmen Kill 7 In Anambra Community Scores Injured As Police Commence Manhunt For Culprits

By Okey Maduforo Awka

This Monday’s Sit At Home recorded yet another gorry incident which led to the death of seven persons including security operatives at Ihiala in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

The incident which occured at Ihiala at around 11 .30 am Monday morning saw gunmen shooting indiscriminately leading to the death of two Policemen and members of the local vigilante group and civilians.

Confirmed this report the Anambra Police Public Relations Office SP Tochikwu Ikenga said in a release that ;

“The Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Obono Itam has ordered an immediate manhunt of the assailants who attacked Security Operatives and unarmed civilians in Ihiala by 11.20am today 30th December 2024”

“The unfortunate attack resulted in the death of seven persons among which are two unarmed passers-by. The Joint Security Team rescued one of the victims who is currently responding to treatment in a hospital”

“The CP while on an on-the-spot assessment visit to the scene interviewed some eye witnesses of the incident. Information also had it that the armed men started shooting sporadically at a venue where preparations are ongoing for a burial ceremony slated for 2nd of January, 2025″

” Also, while escaping the scene, the armed men shot at two Security Operatives at a security Observation Post close to the Local Government Headquaters by the Express Road” he said.

Also reacting to the incident the Chairman Ihiala local government area Engr Anayochukwu Charles Orjiako expressed the unhappiness of the Council over the killings condemned the dastardly act in a release to reporters.

“The Chairman strongly condemns this heinous act, which is conspicuously an attack on the security architecture of our local government area. He sorrowfully expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured personnel a speedy recovery”

“We are deeply pained by this senseless killing of our security personnel, who were working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our people”

“We condemn this act in its entirety and call on the perpetrators to surrender themselves to the authorities or consider themselves to have murdered sleep, the implication of which is glaring” The Ihiala council boss continues.

The Chairman has assured the public that the local government council is working closely with the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. He has also called for calm and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“We will not be deterred by this act of violence. We will rather continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our people, and we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“We stand with the families of our fallen heroes and will do everything in our power to support them during this difficult time,” the Chairman concluded.