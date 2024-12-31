8.4 C
Anambra South: Why I want to Become a Senator — Ubajaka

Sir Patrick Nnaemeka Ubajaka, also referred to as Ike Nnewi, is aspiring to represent Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Sir Patrick Ubajaka, a human rights activist and great philanthropist, on Thursday, said his plan to contest for a Senatorial seat in 2025 was borne out of his zeal to give the people the dividends of democracy.

Sir Ubajaka told reporters in Nnewi that citizens who had hoped for a better life since the return of democratic rule in Nigeria were disappointed with the present inability of legislators to work effectively with Executive and Judicial branches of Government

“We are very much disappointed with the way selfishness have destroyed our economy, extinguished our hopes and sunk this country into debt and growing economic challenges.

“Our own political movement is to bring the pains of the people into the halls of parliament and do all that is necessary to address and eliminate those pains.

“With the levers of power; we hope to demonstrate those ideas, those ideals to which we hold firmly.

“We also hope that with power, we can connect our people to their own resources; we can end fraudulent politics, injustice and deception that has continued unfortunately to find home in our politics today.

“I have been in APGA since the inception of the party. My training as a political scientist has taught me that politics becomes a devious and selfish business in the absence of a sound ideological foundation. Ideology is the connecting bond for hitherto strangers who come together to forge a common front for collective good. APGA is an ideological party founded on the basic principles of “leaving no one behind”. It is welfarist in a way, only that it encourages productive and responsible citizenship,” he said.

Ubajaka said if elected, he would make a huge difference in the way politicians behaved in the country. He said that APGA is the best political party with the political will to change the ugly situation of things in the country.

