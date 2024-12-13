At Last, Chisco Boss Bows to Pressure, Withdraws from Proposed “Mayor Ndigbo” Tilte Conferment

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Chairman/CEO of the Chisco Group and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Anambra State Security Trust Fund; Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, has withdrawn from the proposed conferment of Mayor Ndịgbo on him, slated to hold on December 16 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos State.

It would recalled that the media space and some blogs have been recently awash with certain flyers and publications in circulation, announcing that the Chisco Boss, Chief Anyaegbu (popularly known as Okeiyi Amichi) will be recognized and conferred with the title of Mayor Ndịgbo by Igbo people across the globe.

The flyer and the publication, which penned down the Chairman/CEO of the Airpeace Airlines, Barr. Allen Onyema as the Chairman of the Occasion, also emphasized that Ndịgbo from different walks of life have chosen Dr. Anyaegbu for the said honor as Mayor Ndịgbo in recognition of his honesty, uprightness, integrity and unwavering love for the Igbo Nation.

Among the expected guests were former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan; former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; business moguls Arthur Eze, Aliko Dangote and Emeka Offor; as well as governors of the five southeastern states.

However, this was followed by an emerging controversy that trailed the occasion, sparked by reactions from some prominent groups and Igbo elites, including Igwe Alfred Achebe (the Obi of Onitsha and proposed Royal Father of the Day at the said occasion) and the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, who dissociated themselves from the proposed event, saying that they were not aware of it, did not know anything about the said ‘Mayor Ndịgbo’ title, and would not be part of the occasion. This was further accompanied by other reactions and counter-reactions from other Igbo elites and groups which trailed the said occasion and the proposed title conferment.

In a latest update obtained in Friday, December 12, by this reporter, however, it was gathered that the proposed conferee, the Chisco Boss, has decided to step back from the said event and the title conferment.

This was confirmed in a press release personally signed by the Chisco Boss himself, in which he said the decision came after a careful reflection.

While expressing his deepest gratitude for the honour of being selected as a to-be Mayor Ndi-Igbo, Chief Anyaegbu, however, said that recent developments had brought to light the politically charged nature of the title, hence, his decision to step back from the opportunity, as it does not align with his personal mission of fostering peace, collaboration, and strengthening bonds across Igbo land and the country at large.

The statement partly read: “I want to express my deepest gratitude for the honour of being selected as Mayor Ndi-Igbo. It is truly humbling to have been considered for such a significant and important position.

“After careful reflection, I have decided to step back from this opportunity. Recent developments have brought to light the politically charged nature of this position. While important, it does not align with my personal mission of fostering peace, collaboration, and strengthening bonds.

“This was not an easy decision, and I deeply regret the timing. Please know that my respect for Ndi-Igbo and the unity of Nigeria remains steadfast, and I am committed to supporting its goals in other capacities.

“I sincerely thank you once again for the opportunity, and I look forward to collaborating with you in the future to uphold shared ideals for the betterment of humanity. I deeply regret any inconvenience this unexpected withdrawal may have caused, particularly to my dear friends, esteemed traditional rulers, religious leaders, prominent business leaders, especially the Diaspora community who have made significant travel arrangements to attend this event.

“I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to the planning committee, led by Chief Tony Obinugwu, with the assistance of Chief Solomon and other dedicated members, who generously committed their time and resources to this project. Your efforts are truly valued.”

It would be recalled that Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, an Amichi Anambra-born philanthropist and successful business mogul is one of the top Igbo elites reputed for their integrity, uprightness, honesty, and unwavering love for the Igbo nation and the country at large.