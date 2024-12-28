2027: Imo Governorship Aspirants Move To Disorganize Hope Uzodinma’s Succession Plan

Top politicians in Imo State in the family of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, who are said to be disappointed and aggrieved on account of what they described as Governor Hope Uzodinma’s leadership style, abysmal performance and lack of financial prudence have regrouped to ensure that he does not produce a successor at the end of his tenure.

Some of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the Governor, just like his predecessors, Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha, will not find it easy to install a successor after his controversial 8 year tenure.

According to them, “the governor has done everything he can to prevent many prominent politicians in Imo State from having access to the presidency by using gate keepers who he allegedly settles handsomely to act his scripts. But that will not last forever”.

It was gathered that at a recent event in Lagos, many prominent leaders and stakeholders converged and strategized on how to move Imo State forward after “Uzodinma’s 8 years of locusts, caterpillars and cancerworks must have finished unleashing their destruction”.

They noted that “for some time now, some vocal politicians and leaders in the state have stopped expressing their views and opinions because of the ugly experiences they and some others have had but that will not continue forever because there is always an expiry date”.

“There are speculations that the Governor intends to hand over to a candidate from Owerri zone who he believes will cover his tracks but it is not yet certain if that decision will favour any of our relatives from Owerri zone, considering the fact that former Governors Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha who had such dreams were unable to actualize them despite their concerted efforts. However, it is only time that will tell what will live in it”.

They however expressed confidence that this year will, to a large extent, give hints about what is likely to happen in 2027 and vowed that no amount of harassment, intimidation and arm twisting will deter them from contesting election then, “having been shut out of the current polluted corridors of powers”.