Wike vows to demolish all shanties posing security threat to FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has vowed to demolish all shanties that pose security threats to the residents of the territory.

Wike made the declaration on Sunday evening in Abuja, when he inspected demolished shanties called Ruga, at Wuye, behind Finance Quarters, harbouring more than 10,000 illegal occupants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Ministerial Tasks Force named “Operation Sweep” had been demolishing illegal settlements across the city.

However, when the settlement, named by the occupants as Ruga, was demolished on Nov. 5, the illegal occupants, with support from some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) protested on Friday.

The occupants during the protest, called for the Minister’s sack for demolishing their illegal settlements, claiming it was built by their forefather.

But the Minister said that no amount of intimidation, blackmail or abuses by the illegal occupants or CSOs would deter the government from doing its job.

He expressed worry that the area had been demolished 22 times and yet the illegal occupants have refused to leave.

He warned that would not be a party to a situation where an illegal settlement would be demolished for 22 times and still standing.

“Be assured that we will continue with the demolition of shanties that pose a security threat to FCT, Abuja.

“It doesn’t matter what colouration; whatever name anybody wants to give to it, we will do the right thing and nothing will stop us,” he said.

Wike warned the illegal occupants against rebuilding any structure in the demolished area, saying the FCT Administration has a responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all residents.

He explained that the shanties were demolished because security agencies have identified Ruga as one of the areas that pose security threats to the FCT,

He added that security agencies were working day and night to keep Abuja safe.

“This is where you have the rail line; this is a buffer zone and if we allow these kinds of people to live here, what it means, anything can happen to our train.

“Nobody will take that risk. You can imagine the number of persons that are living here, whom we cannot identify.

“We have told them that nobody should build anything, whether temporary or permanent, until the government has taken a final decision on what to do with the land,” he said.

He asked the spokesman of the illegal occupants to nominate five persons, including himself and meet with government officials on Tuesday to find a way out for the people.

On other shanties across the cities, the Minister said that all shanties would be demolished, while some of the areas would be converted to bus terminals.

Earlier, the spokesman of the occupants, Malam Abba Garo, said that although they could not lay claim to the land but have been living in the area for the past 39 years.

Garo noted that the area had been demolished 22 times, but occupants returned and rebuilt because they have no alternative accommodation.

He described the Ruga as a “mini-Nigeria” with people from different parts of the country represented in the community.

He pleaded with Wike to find them alternative land to settle, stressing that they have nowhere else to go.