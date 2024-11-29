8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Villagers Flee – Gunmen Kiłł Two in Abia Community After Camp Invasion By Nigerian Army

S/East
Villagers Flee - Gunmen Kiłł Two in Abia Community After Camp Invasion By Nigerian Army
..depiction

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Unknown Gunmen at the early Hours of today Friday 29th of November 2024 kilłed a Man identified as Osama  in Umuchima Village, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State , whom they accused of allegedly given out Information about their operations to the Nigerian Army.
Also kiłłed  by unknown gunmen is the Vigilantee Commander in the Area.
The development has left the community in panic mood as villagers are now deserting their ancestral lands for fear of the unknown.
It will be recalled that the Nigerian army had on Monday invaded the Camp of the Unknown Gunmen located in Umuchima Community Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area in a bid to destroy their camp.
- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
N6 Billion New Anambra Govt House Ready By December… Contractor / Works Commissioner
Next article
Zenith Bank Expands Global Footprints With Official Commissioning Of Paris Branch

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Dr. Odii: The visible trademarks of a competent politician in Ebonyi

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.