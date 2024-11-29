Villagers Flee – Gunmen Kiłł Two in Abia Community After Camp Invasion By Nigerian Army

Unknown Gunmen at the early Hours of today Friday 29th of November 2024 kilłed a Man identified as Osama in Umuchima Village, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State , whom they accused of allegedly given out Information about their operations to the Nigerian Army.

Also kiłłed by unknown gunmen is the Vigilantee Commander in the Area.

The development has left the community in panic mood as villagers are now deserting their ancestral lands for fear of the unknown.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian army had on Monday invaded the Camp of the Unknown Gunmen located in Umuchima Community Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area in a bid to destroy their camp.