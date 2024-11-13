8.4 C
Tension In Abia, As Gunmen Attack Military Checkpoint, Threaten Otti’s Administration

National
APC Woos Abia Gov. Alex Otti
Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The attack, according to a source, occurred on Wednesday morning at Umuopara, Ekenobizi area of Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state.

 

“Some gunmen this morning attacked a military checkpoint at Umuopara, Ekenobizi area of Umuahia South Local government Council, close to Onu Imo, the boundary between Abia and Imo states,”

A video showing the aftermath of the attack was sighted by newsmen.

The armed men, clad in black outfits, were seen sporadically firing shots at the checkpoint.

 

One of them was also heard threatening the governor of the state, Alex Otti.

“We’re removing it, Alex Chioma Otti, we are removing it. Alex, we’re giving you people order. We say (sic) we don’t need this kind of nonsense again. Today is 13th of November 2024. Alex, we’re dismantling this checkpoint and we’re giving you a direct order not to come close, if we see this nonsense again, Alex, you are gone. If we see this nonsense again, you are gone Alex,” one of the gunmen was heard saying.

READ ALSO  NLC gives governors Dec 1 ultimatum for minimum wage payment

 

Earlier in the week, soldiers of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks; 14 Brigade headquarters, Ohafia, repelled an attempted attack by gunmen on police and military checkpoints in the state.

 

The gunmen had attacked some police officers on a stop-and-search operation near the popular Aro Ngwa axis of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

 

It was learnt the quick response of soldiers from the 144 Battalion stopped the gunmen from setting the patrol van of the police team on fire.

