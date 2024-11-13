More Details Emerge About Old Woman Paraded Naked in Anambra Community (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

More details have emerged about an aged woman who was recently paraded naked in Igboukwu community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It would be recalled that reports and clips started trending on Tuesday, showing an aged woman, who was stripped stark naked, with fresh palm fronds tied round her neck, while she was being paraded by the villagers, who were also accusing her of murder and diabolism.

However, through further investigation by this reporter, it was gathered that the woman, who has been identified as Mrs. Eucharia Mmuo, is a native of Umuoji in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, but got married to one Mr. Godwin Mmuo, from Igboukwu community in Aguata Local Government Area of the State.

It was, however, alleged that Mrs. Eucharia, who has only one child (a male), was divorced by her husband when he could no longer tolerate her characters. The husband was also said to have married another wife after the divorce, who then bore some male and female children for him before his death.

Sources from the village further alleged that after Mr. Godwin Mmuo’s death, his first son brought his (divorced) mother — Eucharia — back to the family to live with them; while, upon her return, she (Eucharia) allegedly embarked on diabolical mission to flush out other members of the family, particularly the second wife of her husband and her children. This, the sources, alleged, was to “win” the entire family for her son and ensure that he alone inherits all the property left behind by his father.

According to the sources, Eucharia confessed to have an accomplice known as Mr. Okechukwu Mmuoka —his nephew from Ojoto community in Idemili South Local Government Area — who was assisting her on this mission. The sources also accused Eucharia of killing the second wife of her ex-husband, killing her daughter (the daughter of the second wife), and also recently killing one of her sons, identified as Chukwudi Mmuo (aged 19), which now allegedly exposed her.

It was alleged that after the death of Chukwudi on July 25, 2024, the villagers started suspecting and asking questions, during which Eucharia herself confessed that it was Okechukwu Mmuoka (his nephew and accomplice) that killed him after she reported to him that the deceased stole her money. This, it was gathered, made the villagers to involve the police in the matter, who then arrested and detained the two — Eucharia and Okechukwu— at the Igboukwu police station.

Further information, however revealed that the suspects were not charged to court thereafter, only for them to be discharged by police on October 26, 2024 after some deliberations. Eucharia was also said to have returned to her ex-husband’s family in Ngor Igboukwu upon her release from the police station — a return that did not go down well with the people of the community, thereby leading to them banishing her from the community and warning her never to return again or step her feet in Igboukwu again until after six years.

The village women were also said to have dressed in black and chanted a series of mockery songs for her during the banishment.

According to sources, it was however, a shock to the community, when, on Sunday, November 10 (being the day the entire community would gather at the square for the grand finale of one of their cultural festivals), and Eucharia was surprisingly sighted at the grave of Chukwudi Mmuo (the boy she was accused of killing), as she was there performing some incantations.

She was alleged to have a key (padlock) with her, as well as a picture, a mirror, and some items suspected to be charms, as were allegedly discovered and recovered when the villagers apprehended her there at the boy’s grave, which made some of the villagers to assume that the spirit of the dead might have been disturbing her peace, that made her come to bind him spiritually. She was also said to have made some confessions during interrogations by the villagers, some of whom wanted to stone her to death but were prevented by some others, while others suggested that she be stripped and paraded naked round the community first, before thinking of what next to do to her. This, according to narratives, was what led to the people of Igboukwu stripping and parading Eucharia Mmuo naked round the community, the video of which has now gone viral and is currently trending on social media.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the confirmations and reactions of the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo; the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu; and the leadership of Igboukwu Development Union on the matter, proved abortive as at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Video credit: Oma Gold