Prof Ikechebelu Returns As UNIZik Acting Vice Chancellor As ASUU Chairman Alleges Threat To Life

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The lingering crisis over the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has gone full circle following the reinstatement of the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration Prof Joseph Ikechebelu as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

This is coming as the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU UNIZik chapter Comerade Kingsley Ubaoji has alleged threat to his life by an unconfirmed persons .

Similarly over twenty Senior lecturers of the University have fled Anambra state to Abuja apparently for fear of being attacked by unconfirmed persons.

Recall that yesterday the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu through the Ministry of Education and the release signed by the Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga had announced the removal of Prof Benard Odoh as Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, dissolution of the Amb Greg Mbadiwe led Governing Council and Registrar of the institution Bar Rosemary Nwokike .

Recall also that Prof Joseph Ikechebelu had earlier been appointed Acting Vice Chancellor of the University at the expiration of the tenure of Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone.

Few months after Ikechebelu’s appointment a platoon of solders had stormed the University and forcefully removed him from office and appointed Prof Carol Imobi as Acting Vice Chancellor in a gestapo style.

According to a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo , copied to all members of the University Senate and Acting Registrar it read thus ;

“Sequel to the approval of His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu vide letter Ref PRES 184 / Edu/ 10 dated 18th Nov 2024 nullifying the appointment of Prof Benard Odoh as 7th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, who was illegality appointed by the dissolved 10 Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka ”

“I am pleased to convey the approval of the Honorable Minister to reinstate you as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University with immediate effect ”

“Consequently you are directed to take charge of the administration of the University ”

“Take note that henceforth any matter that requires the approval of the Governing Council shall be forwarded to the Hon Minister of Education for his consideration and approval pending the Re- constitution of a new Governing Council for the University by Mr President ”

When this reporter sought for a chat with the ASUU Chairman of the University Comerade Kingsley Ubaoji he said that he has to be alive first to speak alleging that his life is under threat.

“I am not in Awka , I am in Abuja and I have to be alive first to talk”

“As I speak now there threats to my life and that is why I am not in Awka ” he said.

It was equally gathered that most top leadership of ASUU have fled the state to Abuja following allegations of threat to their lives less than twenty four hours after the statement issued on the dissolution of the Governing Council and removal of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar.

