Dethroned Anambra Monarch Faces Court Contempt Over Impersonation

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Dethroned Traditional Ruler of Alor Community in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state Mac Anthony Okonkwo is currently facing contempt of the Court charges for parading himself as the Monarch of the town.

Okonkwo who whose coronation as the Traditional Ruler of the community by the Ogidi High Court is alleged to be parading himself as Igwe and also performing the functions of the Alor Traditional Ruler.

In his place the Alor Community elected and coronated Igwe Collins Chukwumesili as the Traditional Ruler of the Community hence dethroning Mac Anthony Okonkwo.

Confirming this development the President General of Alor Community Chief Uzomma Igbonwa recalled that Mac Anthony Okonkwo had attended a function organized by the Anambra state Council of the NIgerian Union of Journalists NUJ where he addressed himself and was also addressed as the Igwe of Alor .

Igbonwa who spoke to reporters in Awka on Tuesday contended that before the function the Alor people had written the leadership of the NUJ intimating it the Mac Anthony Okonkwo is not the Igwe of the community but no action was taken by the leadership to avert Okonkwo fro from acting as the Monarch of the town.

But the Chairman of NUJ Anambra state Council Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu contended that he was never served any letter or petition by the Alor Community over the dethronement of Mac Anthony Okonkwo hence the Council went ahead with the program.

It would be recalled that Hon Justice P C Obiora had granted the an oder restraining Mac Anthony Okonkwo from parading himself as the Igwe of Alor.

“I grant an order that the certificate of recognition issued to the 3rd plaintiff by the Anambra state government on the 23rd day of June 2014 is in breach of the Constitution of Alor People’s Convention there in force Traditional Rulers law of 2007”

“I grant an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd plaintiff Mac Anthony Okonkwo from parading himself as the Igwe of Alor, occupying or using the ancestral abode of Alor people and general from intermiddling in the various customs and practices as well as administering the affairs of Alor Town ” it read in parts .

Similarly the Anambra Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state Prof S. C. Ifejeme in his legal advise to the Ministry of Local government and Town Union Affairs concerning the petition brought by Chief Uzomma Igbonwa stated that;

*Please be advised that from the above order and with particular emphasis on the the underlinings made there in it is clear that the said Mac Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo refered to as the 3rd plaintiff in the aforementioned from parading himself as the Traditional Ruler of the Alor Town and is further restrained from carrying out any duties or functions as a purported Traditional Ruler of Alor Town ” he said .