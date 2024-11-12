8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

12 Ojukwu University Students Die In last 10 Months Over Accomation Problem

S/East
Insecurity in the Northeast: Potential and Prospects - By Turaki Abdulhamid Yahya
247 logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, on Friday stated that the lack of residential buildings led to the death of 12 students of the institution in the last 10 months.

She said that due to the lack of residential accommodation, twelve students of the institution have lost their lives in road accidents during the period under review.

Prof. Omenugha made this somber announcement during the third Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture Series held at the university’s ETF Auditorium.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the tragic incidents were due to the lack of residential hostels and school buses, forcing students to commute through neighboring communities using tricycles and motorcycles.

READ ALSO  N1.1m Allegation Of Extortion; A Baseless Attempt To Tarnish Police Reputation In Zone 9 - PPRO Clears Air

“I feel terrified as a mother about this incident. Since I assumed office ten months ago, about twelve students have lost their lives in tricycle and motorcycle accidents along inter-community roads linking to the university,” Omenugha said.

Prof. Omenugha appealed for assistance from the public, particularly well-to-do individuals in Anambra State, to support the university’s development.

“We need hostels to reduce the rising spate of avoidable accidents. We need staff quarters for our staff. There are many areas for partnership,” she stated.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s efforts through the Public-Private Community Partnership (PPCP) initiative were acknowledged, but Prof. Omenugha stressed that the state government cannot tackle the challenges alone.

READ ALSO  Forum of Governors' Wives Advocate for 6months Pay Maternity Leave, By Lawmakers

The event featured Chief Osita Chidoka as the guest lecturer, with the title “Harnessing Education for National Development: Lessons from the Life and Vision of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”

Dignitaries in attendance included the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Mr. Labara Maku, and Prof. Ngozi Chima-Udeh, among others.

The university’s plight has sparked concerns about student safety and the need for urgent intervention to prevent further tragedies.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Deji Adeyanju Trade Words With FCT Minister Wike – Accuse Him Of Grabbing People’s Land To Favor Cronies
Next article
S/ East Loses Billions Yearly To Lack Of Sea Port Says Onunkwo

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gunmen Kill 4 Vigilante Personnel Set Vehicle Ablaze In Anambra Communities PG, 2 Others Escape Death

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.