12 Ojukwu University Students Die In last 10 Months Over Accomation Problem

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, on Friday stated that the lack of residential buildings led to the death of 12 students of the institution in the last 10 months.

She said that due to the lack of residential accommodation, twelve students of the institution have lost their lives in road accidents during the period under review.

Prof. Omenugha made this somber announcement during the third Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture Series held at the university’s ETF Auditorium.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the tragic incidents were due to the lack of residential hostels and school buses, forcing students to commute through neighboring communities using tricycles and motorcycles.

“I feel terrified as a mother about this incident. Since I assumed office ten months ago, about twelve students have lost their lives in tricycle and motorcycle accidents along inter-community roads linking to the university,” Omenugha said.

Prof. Omenugha appealed for assistance from the public, particularly well-to-do individuals in Anambra State, to support the university’s development.

“We need hostels to reduce the rising spate of avoidable accidents. We need staff quarters for our staff. There are many areas for partnership,” she stated.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s efforts through the Public-Private Community Partnership (PPCP) initiative were acknowledged, but Prof. Omenugha stressed that the state government cannot tackle the challenges alone.

The event featured Chief Osita Chidoka as the guest lecturer, with the title “Harnessing Education for National Development: Lessons from the Life and Vision of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”

Dignitaries in attendance included the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Mr. Labara Maku, and Prof. Ngozi Chima-Udeh, among others.

The university’s plight has sparked concerns about student safety and the need for urgent intervention to prevent further tragedies.