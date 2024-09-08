Lawmaker Sponsors ‘Igba Boy’ Bill, Says Igbo Youths are loosing Interest in Igbo Apprenticeship despite benefits

By Uzo Ugwunze

Member representing Anaocha 2 Constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ejike Okechukwu has expressed worry over growing lack of interests of Igbo youths in Igbo Apprenticeship, popularly known as “Igba boyi” amidst numerous benefits.

He said despite recent observable dishonesty among the parties involved, benefits accruing from the arrangements far outweigh the demerits.

Speaking during an advocacy campaign visit of members of Catch Them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI) to his office, the lawmaker enumerated reasons behind his introduction of the bill.

He said aside addressing crimes and unemployment, the scheme which he described as an informal form of education, would teach the youth how to marry, relate with their wives, train their children and gain more contracts.

According to Okechukwu, who doubles as Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, the commission to be established by the bill, would in partnership with any higher institution of learning issue beneficiaries with diploma certificates.

He said, “The bill, which has passed through second reading and currently waiting for public hearings, has come to salvage the situation, while providing a regulatory framework to ensure fair treatment of apprentices, establish minimum standards for training, including mechanisms for resolving disputes among parties through a commission.

“This is an informal types of education. By engaging in it, you will learn a lot from your master. You will learn how to marry, relate with your wife and train your children, relate well with your customers and attract more contracts.

“At the end, the commission to be established by the bill, will in partnership with any higher institution of learning issue you with a diploma certificate. The commission will also assist in settling any dispute arising from Ịgba boyi.”

While canvassing support from younger generation in sensitising the public about the bill, Okechukwu assured that beneficiaries, through the bill would not only be placed under the mentorship of experienced artisans or business owners to serve over a period of time but would learn to succeed in trade, family and other ways of life.

The lawmaker, who had sponsored over 20 motions and several bills, also seized the opportunity to sensitise the youth on his new bill, Anambra State mental health bill, which he said would address issues of depression, anxiety, among other vices through the services of trained and professional psychologists and doctors.

He further enumerated importance of Anambra State E-Governance bill also introduced by him, noting that it would help in monitoring and tracking government projects for inclusive and good governance with a view to hold government accountable and prevent misappropriation of public funds.

Responding, Executive Director, CATYCOI, Comrade Nonso Orakwe, lauded the State House of Assembly especially Hon. Okechukwu for legislating on policies capable of engendering community development.

Orakwe, who recalled that his civil society group had trained and empowered 30 youth across the 30 Constituencies in Anambra State on policy making, assured their readiness in contributing favourably in drafting, monitoring and implementing government policies through mass sensitisations of people.

Contributing, Programmes Manager, CATYCOI, Israel Oji maintained that the practical knowledge and experience the youth have gathered from the training and advocacy visit would empower them to engage others to support government policies.

One of the participants, Mrs Chinenye Ikele, expressed optimism that Ịgba boyi bill would help in reducing unemployment, poverty and crimes in society.