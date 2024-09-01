Bauchi Governor appoints 68th year old Haruna new Emir of Ningi

From Ahmad SAKA, BauchI

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya the eldest son of the late Emir as the 17th Emir of Ningi with a 1st Class status.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser Media to the Governor Comrade Mukhtar Muhammad Gidado said

“This decision is in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Cap. 24 Item 3 (1) of the laws of Bauchi State of Nigeria (Appointment of Emirs/Chiefs and Deposition 1991) and the recommendations of the kingmakers. The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Barr İbrahim Muhammad Kashim”.

The statement said “Bauchi State Government expressed its confidence in the new Emir’s ability to continue the legacy of his late father in fostering unity, peace, and development in the Ningi Emirate and Bauchi State as a whole”.

He assured that Government remains committed to supporting the traditional institutions in the state as they play a crucial role in maintaining peace and progress in our communities.

Governor Bala prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Emir’s soul, also extends his warm felicitations and prayers for good health, long life and successful reign of the new Emir.

The new Emir of Ningi, Alh. Haruna Yunusa Danyaya was born in Ningi in 1956 and he was the immediate past Chiroman Ningi. He is happily married with children.