Aspirants Stranded As Uzodinma, APC Move For Consensus Primary In Imo LG Poll – Party Raises ₦1.459 Billion

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly generated a staggering sum of ₦1,459,000,000 through the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, according to an investigative report by ThePressman Newspaper crew.

This substantial figure underscores the high level of interest and financial investment from prospective candidates vying for positions within the party. The breakdown of the revenue reveals that 213 aspirants for chairmanship positions each paid ₦3,000,000, amounting to ₦639,000,000, while 820 candidates for councilorship positions purchased forms at ₦1,000,000 each, totaling ₦820,000,000.

The combined total from these sales stands at ₦1,459,000,000 (One billion, four hundred fifty-nine million naira).

However, the enthusiasm among the aspirants has been dampened by recent developments. Governor Hope Uzodimma, the apex leader of Imo APC, has announced a shift to a consensus method for selecting candidates.

This move has sparked frustration and disappointment among many aspirants who were expecting a more democratic primary process based on popular support rather than internal party consensus.

The significant funds raised not only highlight the financial impact of the party’s candidate selection process but also reflect the substantial interest in political positions within Imo State.

Adding to the tension, many aspirants are now left in confusion after collectively spending over ₦3 billion on forms, campaigns, and settling party leaders, only to face the possibility of candidates being handpicked by the governor under the harmonization process. This situation has left many questioning the fairness and transparency of the selection process.