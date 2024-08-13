Presidency Behind ‘IgboMustGo’ Movement in Lagos – ex Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejiofor 

THE government GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA MUST BE HELD RESPONSIBLE IF ANY HARM COMES TO THE PROPERTIES AND LIVES OF NDI IGBO RESIDENT IN LAGOS:

As the situation intensifies and the reality of a looming conspiracy becomes apparent, it is crucial to address the facts with clear evidence. The mastermind behind the #IgboMustGo movement, may not be acting alone in this sinister agenda, otherwise one might question the disinformation role played by Bayo Onanuga in Tinubu’s rise to the presidency, during the electioneering campaign leading to 2023 General election and thereafter.

The social media has not forgotten the vituperative, ethnically charged statements against the Igbo community, spearheaded by Onanuga. These hateful comments are still visible for the world to see. Currently, Onanuga serves as a Special Adviser to President Tinubu, and his divisive rhetoric is being promoted by those he has influenced.

Onanuga threatened the Igbo community in Lagos with severe consequences if they didn’t vote for Tinubu, leading to direct physical attacks, killings, and consequent destruction of Igbo properties under the pretext of violating the city’s master plan. These threats, seemingly endorsed by those at the helm of affairs, persist and could escalate into full-scale violence if not addressed immediately.

I strongly believe that this is a carefully planned agenda, and I urge our Igbo brothers and sisters in Lagos to remain vigilant. This conspiracy seems to have the backing of those in power, and it should not be taken lightly.

The pressing question for President Tinubu is why Onanuga has not been mandated to apologize to the Igbo community and retract his subsisting threats? Why do his inflammatory comments from the election period still remain on his social media platforms 18 months later?

President Tinubu should begin by ordering his aide – Onanuga, to review and delete these offensive posts and issue a public apology to Ndi Igbo. Only then will the Igbo community begin to take seriously any measures the presidency claims to implement for their safety in Lagos state.

To our Igbo community in Lagos, stay alert and do not underestimate this grave conspiracy. While its execution may be challenging, our resilience will see us through. The Igbo people are not cowards; they have been tested and proven. History and posterity will judge us kindly.

Udo diri Umuigbo worldwide.

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC)