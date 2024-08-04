8.4 C
New York
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Police Confirm Murder Of PG, Six Village Heads Of Imo Community

Crime
Published:

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of the President General of Okwe Community in Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The PG, Hyginus Ohazuruike and six village heads were killed on Saturday, August 3 during a meeting by gunmen.

Spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Henry Okoye described the incident as unfortunate and saddening.

Okoye disclosed that investigation is ongoing to fish out the murderers with a view to bringing them to book.

Okoye said; “This is very unfortunate. The Command is saddened by this tragic incident. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the miscreants responsible for this dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law”..

