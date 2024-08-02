Hunger protest: Business activities return fully in Onitsha as markets, banks re-open

By Chuks Eke

Business activities returned fully Friday in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambrarians state, following the opening of all the markets in the commercial city.

Unlike Thursday, the first day of the hunger protest, the gates of all the major markets were although thrown open for business, traders were not in the markets for fear of being attacked by protesters, just like vehicular movements were scanty. Banks and even government offices were equally shut down.

But on Friday, when it dawned on the traders, transporters and other law abiding citizens of the commercial city that there was no protest anywhere in Onitsha or even in the entire Anambra state, everybody had to open their businesses, just like banks and transporters opened their offices.

In a nutshell, what transpired on Thursday was like Monday sit-at-home whereby people were already used to sitting at home and forgetting about their trading activities.

Reacting to the development, Chief Gilbert Bravo Obi, Chairman, Board of Trustees of Importers Association of Nigeria, praised Igbo youths for for not marching in the streets of Onitsha in a protest but only closed their businesses for a day and reopened their shops

Obi contended that if Ndigbo had joined in the protest, the Nigerian security forces would have spilled their blood enmasse as targets and tagged them IPoB or MASSOB members as usual.