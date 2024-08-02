Heads To Roll In Awka Capital.As Soludo Issues Two Months Ultimatum On Building Contractors

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Contractors and developers in Awka Capital Territory are to face sanctions should they fail to comply with the thirteen guidelines stipulated by the administration of Gov Charles Soludo.

To this end the contractors and developers have been given a maximum of two months to adhere to those guidelines or face heavy sanctions.

According to a release signed by the Technical Control Department of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority ACTDA Mr Charles Ekwunife the state government would not take kindly to the embarrassments of building collapse adding that the culprits would be brought to book .

” All buildings (residential and commercial) exceeding two floors in Awka Capital Territory (ACT) soil material and structural defective test”

” All hostels buildings exceeding one floor MUST be backed up by a ‘soil material and structural defective test”

” Five (5) copies of building plans MUST be submitted- Four (4) will be submitted to ACTDA and one will go to the Anambra State Material Testing Laboratory Agency”

” There must be raft Foundation for all buildings above two (2) floors in Ifite and Agu-awka layouts of Awka.”

“Please note that all proposed building developments from two (2) floors upwards in Awka Capital Territory (ACT) will no longer receive approval except backed up by a Soil, Material, and Structural Integrity Test Report as directed by ACTDA”

” All ongoing building projects in Awka Capital Territory (ACT) if found to have any structural default or defect during site/stage inspection must be subjected to a non destructive test by the Anambra State Material Test Laboratory Agency”

” Having discovered that some Developers sometimes deviate from the building approvals issued to them but go on to undertake wishful project constructions, therefore ACTDA hereby issues this directive that all buildings under construction in Awka Capital Territory must be submitted their project development approvals for revalidation and recertification test by ACTDA, as well as for current stage inspection”

” Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) at the same time directs that all building projects in Awka Capital Territory must be undertaken/executed by professional Structural Engineer(s) who MUST be certified and confirmed by COREN and who MUST submit to ACTDA the certification details/documents with respect to the particular project to be undertaken/ executed by him/her before approval will be issued for commencement of such project(s)”

” With respect to the above, Developers must henceforth engage the service(s) of relevant registered Professional Engineer(s) who will undertake/execute the project, before the project Approval is issued by ACTDA, having confirmed the Engineer(s) who is to undertake/execute the project”

The release also stated that the body would work with professionals in the construction an erecting of buildings.

” ACTDA will partner with COREN to appoint sets of certified Engineers who ACTDA will in collaboration with COREN assign to ‘MOVE AROUND’ and inspect the project’s STAGE ACTIVITY, as well as sign project stage confirmatory forms in conjunction with the COREN certified Engineer handling the project execution”

” Building projects yet uncompleted OR building approvals not commenced after two (2) years must be revalidated”

” ACTDA now directs that henceforth people should not live in OR be allowed to sleep in buildings under construction and no construction work/activity should exceed 7 pm, irrespective of the environmental lighting”

” Henceforth, ACTDA now directs that all building project Developers are required to obtain Builder’s Liability and Public Liability Insurance before approval is granted”

” This is to safeguard both the site workers and the public around the project site in case of any eventuality, as well as protect Developers from any legal liabilities arising from any form of eventual outcome/collapse- injury, death, etc” he said.