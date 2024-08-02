Fake Monarch Allegedly Surfaces in Anambra Community, Fixes Parallel New Yam Festival Same Day with the Authentic Monarch

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The residents of Alor Ancient Kingdom in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have urgently called for the intervention of the state government over the actions of one Mr. Collins Ebele Chukwumesili, who has allegedly been parading himself as the traditional ruler of the community, challenging the reign of the duly recognized monarch, His Royal Majesty Igwe Chinedu Elibe Okonkwo (Ezediọhamma the 3rd).

The community members, in their interactions with newsmen, alleged that Mr. Chukwumesili’s claims to the throne just from nowhere and without any certificate of recognition from the state government have not only incited crises in the community but have also sparked off some nefarious activities within the peaceful town.

They recalled that, in Anambra State, a traditional ruler must be recognized by the state government and be issued a certificate of recognition before his Igweship is recognized by the people and anywhere, as is provided under sections 7 and 8 of the Traditional Rulers Law Revised Laws of Anambra State 1991.

This, they said, is the situation with their duly recognized monarch, Igwe Okonkwo (Ezediohamma the 3rd), who, they said, was elected by his people and officially recognized by the Anambra State Government. They further explained that their monarch has been performing his duties admirably, despite opposition from a few individuals backed by former powerholders who are determined to destabilize his reign.

According to them, however, contrary to sections 21 and 22 of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law, Mr. Chukwumesili just surfaced from nowhere and allegedly began to claim and address himself as the Igwe of Alor.

The people further raised an alarm that the alleged impostor, Mr. Chukwumesili, has now planned to celebrate the new yam festival on August 3, 2024, the same day the legitimate monarch, Igwe Okonkwo scheduled his new yam festival.

They also raised some other allegations concerning the activities of Mr. Chukwumesili, who, they revealed had hired unknown and unregistered gunmen to support his plans, thereby festering and further exacerbating tension in the community.

Lending his voice, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Okonkwo called on the State Commissioner of Police, the Commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, and all relevant stakeholders in Anambra to intervene in the brewing crisis and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“Allowing Mr. Collins to continue his illegal activities not only undermines the rule of law but also threatens the peace and unity of our community. The authorities must act swiftly to arrest and prosecute those responsible for this disruption,” Igwe Okonkwo stated.

The substantive monarch, in the urgent call, further highlights the critical need for government’s intervention to uphold the rule of law and ensure the peace and order of the Alor Ancient Kingdom, stressing that immediate action by the government is crucial to prevent setting a dangerous precedent and to maintain the integrity of traditional leadership in Anambra State.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the State Commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, upheld the reign of Igwe Okonkwo as the authentic and government-recognized traditional ruler of Alor community.

He explained that, although, Igwe Okonkwo did not win when the matter was taken to the High Court, he (Igwe Okonkwo) appealed the judgment and also filed a motion for a stay of execution, implying that the status quo should be maintained pending the hearing of the appeal.

“So, as it stands, Igwe Okonkwo remains the authentic traditional ruler of Alor,” Commissioner Nwabunwanne emphasized.

When this reporter contacted him for his own side of the story, Mr. Chukwumesili said he would not respond to anything until he saw the reporter face to face.