Encomiums for Soludo, As ACTDA Begins Rehabilitation of Esther Obiakor Road in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents of Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, have showered panegyrics on the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for his administration’s intervention on the failed portion of the Esther Obiakor Road, one of the ever-busy roads in the capital city.

These commendations follow the intervention of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) on the road, where the agency commenced massive rehabilitation work over the weekend. This road, vital for daily commutes and local business operations, has suffered neglect, leading to severe degradation that affected vehicular movement and economic activities in the area.

The road, which had been in a state of disrepair, is a critical artery in Awka, connecting several residential and commercial areas. Its poor condition has not only caused discomfort, but has also hampered the smooth flow of traffic, imposing a significant burden on the residents and businesses relying on it.

It was gathered that the rehabilitation project is part of a comprehensive infrastructure improvement plan championed by the Soludo Administration. This plan aims to revitalize key infrastructure in the capital city and across the state to spur infrastructural development and economic growth, while also improving the quality of life of the residents.

Videos from the site show heavy-duty machinery and construction teams actively engaged in the rehabilitation efforts. The sight of bulldozers, graders, and rollers working in unison has also been a source of relief and joy for the residents, who have long awaited such intervention.

Speaking with this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ACTDA, Hon. Ossy Onuko, elaborated on the project’s importance, noting that the rehabilitation of is critical, especially due to its strategic location and the volume of traffic it handles daily.

According to him, the road serves as a crucial link for commuters, businesses, residences, and emergency services, making its rehabilitation very imperative. He highlighted that the project is in line with Governor Soludo’s vision of transforming Awka into a modern, resilient, and economically vibrant city, adding that the Governor’s urban renewal plan includes not only road rehabilitation but also general transformation.

He explained that the project aims to provide a durable Solution that meets international standards; which, he said, also aligns with the specific vision of the Soludo-led administration to create sustainable urban infrastructure that supports economic activities and enhances living conditions, all aimed at making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

Mr. Onuko recounted the various initiatives and accomplishments of the Soludo Administration aimed at giving Awka a much-needed infrastructural facelift. He noted that the administration’s proactive approach has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly for its focus on sustainable development and community welfare.

Further commending the Governor, he emphasized that the rehabilitation of Esther Obiakor Road is part of a larger agenda to upgrade the state’s infrastructure comprehensively; even as he further assured the residents that the Soludo Administration is committed to ensuring that all ongoing projects are completed on time and to the highest quality standards.

Speaking with this reporter, some road users, residents, and business owners in the area, including Frank Iloh (a Keke driver), Amaechi Onyeabor (a delivery bike operator), Ifeyinwa Chigozie (an eatery shop owner in the area), Catherine Anyika (a school proprietress), and Janet Odinaka (a foodstuffs dealer), expressed their gratitude for the ongoing rehabilitation, opining that the intervention has been long expected.

According to them, the poor condition of Esther Obiakor Road has caused significant inconvenience and financial losses to them over the years. They emphasized that the Governor’s swift action proves that he has a deep commitment to the welfare of the residents and the overall development of Awka and Anambra State at large.

Recounting how the road’s condition has adversely affected their daily lives and businesses, they expressed optimism that the rehabilitation will significantly enhance transportation and boost economic activities in the area.

While describing Soludo as a goal getter and promise keeper noted for timely completion of any project he embarks on; residents also expressed optimism on the timely completion of the project.

Upon completion, the Esther Obiakor Road, which leads to Commissioners Quarters and links to other strategic locations in Awka, is expected to reduce trip time, improve safety for motorists and pedestrians, and contribute positively to the socio-economic development of the capital city.