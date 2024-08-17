Ebonyi NUJ Inuagurates Planning Committee For 2024 Press Week

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council, has inaugurated a 17-man Planning Committee for its 2024 annual Press Week.

Inaugurating the Committee on Wednesday at the State NUJ Secretariat, the State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Nwafor Samson, charged the Committee to leave no stone unturned to ensure that this year’s Press Week was a success.

The grand finale of this year’s Press Week is expected to take place on Thursday, October, 3rd, 2024.

Nwafor explained that Press Week is an annual event Members of NUJ observe across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, Abuja.

According to him, press week is a period practicing Journalists take stock of their operations to know how they have faired in the year under review.

“It affords us the opportunity to underscore how our operations have impacted positively or otherwise on the society and brainstorm on how best to improve and move forward for the betterment of the society.

“It’s also a period we invite our friends from all walks of life to dine and wine with us, encourage and advise us where necessary, ” Nwafor added.

The Press Week Committee is headed by Comrade Amechi Odo of the Radio Nigeria whereas Comrade Fortunate Ozo of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) will serve as the Secretary.

Other Committee members include: Comrades Nnamdi Akpa, Goodwin Oguta, Oswald Agwu, Uchenna Inya, Chika Igwe, Moses Nwite, Cynthia Egwu, Pauline Nweneri-enwe, Chinwe Imo-Eze Onwosi, Lucy Anyim, Juliana Okoro, Ezeali Ogbonna, Okutu Peter, Nwegede Victor and Ebere Okpara-Oko.

In a related development, the State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Nwafor also inaugurated a 7-man Award Committee with the mandate to accept nominations of prospective Awardees from the general public, conduct necessary investigations, screen nominees and come up with successful nominees to be forwarded to the NUJ national Secretariat for approval ahead of the Press Week Grand Finale where the final shortlisted nominees would be Honoured.

The Award Committee is headed by Comrade Felix Uka and Comrade Israel Ekene Mbam is to serve as Secretary.

Other Committee members are: Kingsley Okoro, Erogu Moses, Emeka Opara, Amarachi Egwu-Agha and Eugene Ebenyi.

The Chairmen of Press Week Planning Committee, Comrade Odo and Award Committee, Comrade Felix Uka, in their acceptance speeches pledged on behalf of the Committees’ members to put in their best for the success of the press week.