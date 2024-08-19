ANSIEC Engages with Security Agencies Ahead of Anambra Local Govt Poll, Reassures of Hitch-Free Election

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As part of its efforts and strategies to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free local government election in every part of Anambra State, the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) has intensified its collaboration and engagements with key security agencies in the state.

Held on Monday, August 19 at the ANSIEC Headquarters in Awka, the event, which attracted representatives of the various security agencies in the state, is coming barely four days after the Commission had organized a stakeholders interactive forum with relevant stakeholders in the state, including the community leaders, religious leaders, CSOs, political party leaders, among others, ahead of the September 28 election.

Speaking during the security engagement session, the Chairperson of ANSIEC, Barr. Genevieve Osakwe, emphasized the critical role that security agencies play in every electoral process, both before, during, and after the election.

She highlighted the Commission’s commitment to conducting an election that is not only credible and transparent but also free from any form of violence or disruption.

According to her, the success of the upcoming local government elections largely depends on the effective collaboration of the Commission and the relevant stakeholders, one of which is security. She emphasized that the safety and security of voters, electoral officers, and election materials is paramount, and can only be achieved through a well-coordinated effort among the various security outfits and the Commission.

The ANSIEC Chairperson also assured Ndị Anambra that the Commission is fully prepared to deliver an election that would meet the expectations of the people, even as she also urged everyone to come out on the election day and exercise their franchise without any fear, as their protection and that of their votes are guaranteed.

“This engagement is part of ANSIEC’s broader effort to involve all key stakeholders in the electoral process, with a particular focus on maintaining law and order throughout the election period. I have confidence that with the support of the security agencies, the elections would proceed well, allowing Ndị Anambra State to exercise their democratic rights in a safe and secure environment,” she said.

Earlier speaking, the ANSIEC Commissioner in charge of Legal Matters and Security, Barr. Osita Igbokwe, re-emphasized that the security engagement session was one of the crucial steps in the Commission’s strategy to ensure a peaceful local government election.

While highlighting the various benefits of the collaboration between ANSIEC and the security agencies, he also re-emphasized that the Commission would continue to work hand-in-hand with relevant agencies, both before, during, and after the election.

On his own part, another ANSIEC Commissioner, Chief Chinedu Anthony Nnalue, while thanking the security agencies for their participation, also reiterated the Commission’s unwavering commitment to delivering a very successful and hitch-free local government election in the state.

The gathering also featured interaction and brainstorming on comprehensive security plans and protocols to proactively address any potential security-related issues that may arise before, during, or after the elections.

In attendance at the event were representatives of the various security agencies in the state, including the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), and Federal Ministry of Interior (FMOI), among others.

Also present at the event were other members of the ANSIEC Board: Mrs. Bernardine Obande FCA, Helen Ifeyinwa Umeh, and Mr. John Emeka Okeke.

Other photos from the event: