Another highway cuts off by flood in Bauchi

FLOODING has cut off the Azare-Ja’amare road along the Kano-Maiduguri Highway in Bauchi State.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who inspected the affected area, said he has reported the situation to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who had visited last week when the road was initially threatened.

Mohammed also warned that communities are at risk of being submerged if the flow of water is not managed effectively.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after downpour severely damaged a federal highway connecting Kano to Maiduguri, particularly between the Malori and Guskuri villages in the Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The flood created a large crater in the middle of the road, forcing motorists to find alternative routes.

Bauchi has been affected by flooding in the last weeks, with lives lost and thousands of houses destroyed.