₦100m Ransom Demanded, As Gunmen kidnap Zion Ministry Ghana Administrator, Wife In Imo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Administrator of Zion Ministries in the Western country of Ghana and his wife.

Sources said they were seized in Imo State shortly after the church’s crusade in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The crusade which attracted a huge crowd was presided over by the General Overseer, Chukwuebuka Obi.

The kidnap terminates the victory dance of the state Governor Hope Uzodimma who boasted that the successful conclusion of the crusade in the state shows the report of insecurity in the state was false.

The captors are said to be demanding a whooping sum of N100million as ransom.

READ ALSO  Anambra IPAC To Participate In LG Poll. Pleads For Extension Of Time

Police authorities are yet to respond to enquiries on the reported kidnap.

