Why Tinubu, Ribadu, Egbetokun and Bichi Must Disband ESSN and Watch-list Obaseki Immediately – By Sebastine Ebhuomhan

Tuesday, 30th July, 2024. Abuja. With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2023 presidential election campaign stumbling from hurdles laid on his pathway, faced with the unpredictability and uncertainty of organized financial assaults unleashed by the ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, who had unsuccessfully attempted to succeed the All Progressives Congress (APC)-elected ex-President Muhammadu Buhari unlawfully, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, became restless seeing Tinubu doggedly overcoming against all odds. In a fit of rage, he predicted that “Nigeria will be divided if Atiku doesn’t win” the election.

Atiku expectedly lost the election; his petition; his appeal as well, to bring another temporary closure to his countless bids for Nigerian presidency. But the gist in the game of throne was how the newly elected president jocularly jabbed at a dinner with the 36 governors at the State House on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023. He reminded all that “Those who said Nigeria would be divided if Atiku doesn’t win are eating in peace.” Knowing what laid ahead, Mr. Obaseki had cleverly sent his estranged deputy. Such is the attitude of Ematon (iron), as his lovers dubbed him after removing two Edo sons from national appointed offices in the past, that he characteristically melts when he does not have his way.

Governor Obaseki’s Threat Against Nigeria

The governor literally exploded on Sunday, 21st July at a stakeholders’ meeting in Edo State. A viral 41-second video in public domain quoted him with words security experts have interpreted as clear threat to national security.

In the video, a visibly enraged Obaseki threatened, “So, I won’t say much. The rest is up to you. But you know, we just kept quiet last Thursday. If they try what they tried last Thursday again in Edo, Nigeria will burn. And I mean it! And I will lead. You don’t behave like that. We have passed that stage. If you want to beef, you go to the court, you wait for the court. Abi? We’re not animals. The first time we kept quiet. I told all of you: that you’re not the ones that have something to lose does not mean they should take us for granted. Those people who did it, they refused to arrest them. Rather, they want to come and arrest our boys. Let them try.”

The Genesis of His Distress

From the quotation above, Governor Obaseki admittedly has a hit squad of “boys.” For those who do not understand, his distress relates to the invitation letters from the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, inviting identified members of the dreaded terrorist Edo State Security Network (ESSN) and the back-up but equally ruthless Edo State Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV), the admitted boys that serve the governor’s political violence cravings. Obaseki created and armed the two agencies under the guise of providing vigilante services for securing lives and properties. But he has turned the personnel into tools for violently dealing with political opposition and his perceived enemies.

Armed and veiled ESSN personnel in an unmarked and tinted vehicle reportedly positioned for an unprovoked ambush attack at the exit gate of Benin Airport shot and killed the police orderly of the lawmaker of Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Thursday, 18th July, 2024. Police Inspector Akor Onu died before the road could be cleared of the rain of gunshots necessary to take him to the nearby Military Hospital or any private hospital. The gunmen wounded other police officers and civilians in the campaign entourage. Both Okpebholo, who was in the company of reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Honourable Philip Shaibu survived the assassination attempt by the whiskers. The mayhem began and ended under the watchful eyes of the state police boss, whose good knowledge of the agent provocateurs, informed the police invitation letters.

It is on record that several defenceless, hapless, powerless, and helpless citizens have been shot and killed by the ESSN personnel for mundane and ridiculous issues as fights for girlfriends/boyfriends, alcohol, cigarettes, etc., not to mention struggles for money and power by representatives of different cult groups in Edo State government. A day after the deadly shooting, the state government rushed an untruthful petition to the police after sponsoring the publication of faces of known APC members and leaders in the campaign entourage in national newspapers. Some newspaper managements have since apologised and retracted the unsigned advertisement.

Carefully scrutinized, Obaseki’s threat was meant to achieve three main aims. To scuttle police investigation of the deadly shooting; to illegally confer immunity or cover on the invited suspects; and to energise the remaining ESSN and PUWOV gunmen prowling Edo State.

ESSN, PUWOV: Threats, Violence, Deaths

On 3rd June, 2024, Governor Obaseki banned the activities of Okaighele (community youth), an age-long traditional structure of active youth age grades appointed by the monarch of Benin Kingdom to assist Odionwere (village head) in the day-to-day administration of Benin communities, peacefully and harmoniously. Defending what traditional leaders interpreted as a clampdown on the palace, the governor cited the ever-increasing deaths from cultism, approximated at 150 between January and May 2024 but far higher owing to unreported deaths. As the controversy raged, residents demanded a reform of ESSN and PUWOV, whose pump action guns and sledgehammers have become tools for settling individual scores, neighbourhood fights, cult wars, billboard vandalism and killing opposition members. Considering how both ESSN and PUWOV have helped to increase criminality in Edo State, their unchecked threats, violence and killings have led to calls for an immediate ban of their activities.

Instead, government-backed violence has been extended to the local government system of Edo State, where, for example, a thug caught with guns last week after a PDP rally in Esan North East Local Government Area (ENELGA) allegedly confessed in a viral video that the council chairman gave him the guns to work as an ‘enforcer’. The council boss swiftly denied. The implication of government-created insecurity in Edo State is that residents opposed to the Obaseki administration now sleep with eyes open. From Esan North East in Edo Central District to Egor in Edo South, a bloody attack launched by PDP-elected council executive leadership against PDP-elected council legislative leadership has put an official in coma. In Egor LGA, where the legislative house recently impeached the chairperson, Ms. Eghe Ogbemudia, for corruption, the impeachment created a violent war that resulted to the butchering of the Supervisory Councillor for Health with machetes and sledgehammers.

Last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) raised concern over the threats ESSN poses to the Edo State governorship election. Addressing a joint National Assembly (NASS) Committee on Electoral Matters in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu underlined insecurity as its main concern.

“When we were there, one of the political parties raised an issue in Edo about the likely deployment of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN). But immediately after we received the complaint, we headed to the office of the Commissioner of Police and summoned a meeting with all the security agencies in Edo State,” Mr. Yakubu explained.

Indeed, the ESSN and PUWOV did not only hijacked INEC staff’s jobs at the registration centres this journalist visited during the Continuous Voter Registration in May and June, they have extended their criminal activities to the airport, where the police boss watched as they killed his fellow police officer. Two weeks later, the Adegboye-led Edo State Police Command is yet to make an arrest. All his invitees have disappeared under the governor’s cover.

Section 80 of the Criminal Code Act criminalises carrying of arms in the public to cause fear among citizens. The section effectively criminalises the terrorising activities of the ESSN, ab initio. Reviewing the intentional murder of Inspector Onu and other documented killing of citizens carried out or caused by ESSN and PUWOV personnel, Section 33, Sub-section 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides that “every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.”

Raising the violence as an urgent national importance on the floor of the Senate chamber on Wednesday under Order 41 and Order 51 of Senate Rules, the lawmaker of Delta Central District, Senator Ede Dafinone, urged the Senate to condemn all forms of violence in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. He called for justice for the late Inspector Onu. Concurring with the motion mover, Senate President Godswill Akpabio condemned the violence that killed Onu. He described the attack as “a close assassination attempt on the life of one of us, Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, which led to the killing of his security aide of 12 years during that attempt.” Mr. Akpabio put Dafinone’s motion to voice vote during which majority voted to hear the motion. In his motion, Dafinone urged the Senate to mandate the Nigerian Police Force to thoroughly investigate the attack that led to the death of Onu and bring the perpetrators to justice. He stated, “In the build-up to the elections in Edo and Ondo, politicians have become the subjects of violent attacks by militias, criminal gangs, and other armed groups in a bid to suppress opponents, intimidate candidates from running campaigns and negatively influence the electoral process. That on Thursday, 18th July, 2024, some political thugs shot at the convoy of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and killed his security aide…” He tasked politicians and their supporters to ensure free, fair and credible elections in both states.

An Overwhelming Need to Disband ESSN, PUWOV

In the wake of Governor Obaseki’s threat to burn Nigeria and his other security breaches, which the Edo State House of Assembly has continued to overlooked, the APC has demanded urgent reaction from the Federal Government that would frustrate the secret plan Obaseki has made for the ESSN and PUWOV. In a statement titled: The All Progressives Congress, APC, Alerts Federal Government to Put Governor Obaseki on Security Watch, the party alleged that the secret plan involves the use of cultists and thugs from the other five states of South-South to create anarchy in Edo State. Edo APC Chairman, Mr. Jarette Tenebe, specifically appealed for a transfer of the state police boss and the placing of Obaseki on security watch, especially ahead of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Opposing the APC call, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare countered, “It is rather surprising that the APC is calling on the Presidency to put Governor Obaseki on the watch list when there are obvious pictures and videos of APC members wielding sophisticated weapons in the presence of policemen, breaching public peace and unleashing mayhem on the people of the state and are still walking free.”

Reviewing the numerous reports of negligence and misconducts in the ranks of ESSN and its inability to effectively address the rising crime wave, a citizen, Rufus Alele, called for the disbandment of ESSN. “What is even more troubling is the recent intelligence suggesting that elements within the ESSN are planning to undermine the forthcoming election on September 21st, 2024. I urgently call upon the relevant authorities to take immediate action and disband the ESSN.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chief Security Officer of the Federal Republic, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun; and Director-General of the Department of State Security, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, have the responsibility to safeguard and secure every part of Nigeria’s sovereign jurisdiction, including Edo State, and to create an enabling environment for all to aspire freely and fairly. Particularly, they have the responsibility to prevent future deaths in Edo State from the criminal activities of ESSN and PUWOV. The president and all the aforementioned empowered state security officers of the Federal Republic must therefore rise immediately to proclaim the disbandment of ESSN and PUWOV, armed Edo State government agents of violence, torture and death.

The Imperative of Watch-listing Obaseki

As Edo State’s Executive Governor, Mr. Obaseki has immunity in office. His immunity from civil and criminal proceedings is unquestionably guaranteed in Section 308 of the Constitution. In Section 39, the Constitution also guarantees the governor the right to freedom of expression, freedom to hold opinions and to proffer solutions, ideas, and information without interference. However, issuing death or violence threats in any form or manner, whatsoever, is a criminal offence.

Section 327 of the Criminal Code Act expressly states that anyone “who makes any threat to kill or cause bodily harm to another person or persons is guilty of a felony and can be punished with seven years imprisonment.” Even as a governor counting down his days in office, Obaseki is desperate to coerce votes for his puppet and PDP candidate, Dr. Akintunde Asuerinme Ighodalo. He has continued to deploy his power, rights and privileges to breach security for the interests of the PDP in Edo State.

From the foregoing, therefore, his statement as a felonious threat to national security has created tension and fertilized the ground for a harvest of violence and deaths as the campaigns for governorship election turns.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal Judgment, Abuja Division delivered on the 22nd day of July, 2024 in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/629/2024 between ASUENRINME IGHODALO as the Appellant vs. RT. HON. PHILIP SHAIBU, UMORU AUDREY ABOSEDE ADUNNI ADIZETU HADIZAT, ARTHUR ESENE, ANSELM U OJEZUA, INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC) & PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) suit as Respondents, dismissed Asuerinme Ighodalo’s Appeal challenging the decision of the Federal High Court delivered against him on the 27th day of May, 2024, Coram: Hon. Justice J. K. Omotosho.

Particularly, the Court of Appeal in the above judgment held that:

(a) Asuerinme Ighodalo as the appellant “has the locus standi to challenge the falsification of ASUERINME IGHODALO voter’s card which he attached to his form EC-9 2024 in aid of his qualification as Governorship candidate” of the PDP for the Edo governorship election.

(b) The pre-election matter “was initiated within the constitutional 14 days period envisaged by Section 285(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

(c) ASUERINME IGHODALO counsel “misconceived the decisions of the Federal High Court on the 27th day of May, 2024, to have argued that RT. HON. PHILIP SHAIBU, UMORU AUDREY ABOSEDE ADUNNI ADIZETU HADIZAT, ARTHUR ESENE, ANSELM U OJEZUA originating summons was filed out of time.”

(d) That RT. HON. PHILIP SHAIBU, UMORU AUDREY ABOSEDE ADUNNI ADIZETU HADIZAT, ARTHUR ESENE, ANSELM U OJEZUA’s “suit is not statute barred and held that the extant Originating summons was filed on the 12th of April, 2024 which is 14 days from the date the cause of action arose.”

(e) By the provision of Section 182(1)(J) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) read in juxtaposition with Section 29(2),(3),(4),(5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the voter’s card and the sworn affidavit of personal particulars of the ASUERINME IGHODALO attached to Form EC-9 while the name of the ASUERINME IGHODALO is not on the voter’s register of the particular polling unit issued by INEC, is a disqualifying criterion for contesting the position of Governor of a State.”

The Court of Appeal has spoken well. Based on the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment that has been summarised above, Asuerinme Ighodalo of the PDP stands disqualified from contesting for the 2024 Edo Governorship election for allegedly forging his voter’s card. As the Supreme Court decides the fate of the PDP and its candidate Dr. Akintunde Asuerinme Ighodalo, Edo people must not waste their time to campaign for him or their cards to vote for his party, the PDP, that is not on the Edo governorship election ballot of INEC as of now.

Even if Ighodalo wins this case at the Supreme Court, can he also win the other cases at the highest courts? Remember. In a suit initiated by dissatisfied 278 PDP delegates, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 4th July, voided the PDP delegates list that produced Ighodalo as winner and party candidate. The court found the list was “manufactured” in place of the authentic congress-elected delegates’ list. The “PDP setback” underlines the reason Edo government wants to kill Okpebholo and Shaibu.

Edo people should campaign and vote for the honest man, APC’s Senator Monday Okpebholo, alias Akpakomiza, who is ready to work for the common man and woman of the rural communities and urban cities.

Sebastine EBHUOMHAN is an award-winning journalist and media consultant from Edo State, writing from Abuja. He can be reached on: usie007@yahoo.com or 08037204620.