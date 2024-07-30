Senator Ubah’s death: support group, Ikemba Front declares 7-day mourning period

8.4 C
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

. lowers flags at half mast
By Chuks Eke
Members of Ikemba Front, a political support group to the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South Senatorial Zone who recently died of heart attack at a London Hospital, have declared a seven-day mourning period in honour of the departed Senator.
While the mourning period is still subsisting, the group also lowered their flags at a half mast at its National Headquarters in Awka, the Anambra state capital, to buttress their extent of bereavement arising from the shocking news of Ubah’s demise.
The declaration of the mourning period and the flying of their flags at half mast came up yesterday when members of the group gathered  at its National Headquarters in Awka, following the news of the sudden demise of the two-term senator who they also identified as the APC governorship hopeful for Anambra state 2025 governorship election.
In a press statement issued by the group’s National Coordinator,  Sir Arinzechukwu Awogu, Ikemba Front noted that humanity was yet to realize what has been lost in the demise of the business mogul and philanthropic Senator.
The statement therefore called on members to remain strong and steadfast as the objective of their mission continued uninterruptedly.
Also in his own statement, the Convener and leader of Anambra State Former Political Appointees (2014-2022 set),  Hon. Owelle Onyeka Mbaso who was among those that thronged the office of Ikemba Front,cdeclared: “To die completely, one must be forgotten but he that is not forgotten, is not yet dead. Ebubechukwuzor, you are not dead,” the group stated.
