President Tinubu has created the Ministry of Livestock Development

The ministry’s creation was announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope livestock reform implementation committee to address the issue of farmers-herders crisis.

Recall that on Monday, Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari said the Renewed Hope National Livestock Transformation Implementation Committee will be responsible for developing and implementing policies that prioritise livestock development and ensure alignment with the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

He said the government will enhance Nutrition Security through: “the promotion of production of fortified food commodities and offer necessary support to scale up the Home Garden Initiative by the Office of The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

This comes after the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) had tasked the president to create livestock ministry.

Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, MACBAN president, made the demand last month, saying pastoralists were looking for the creation of a full-blown ministry for livestock.