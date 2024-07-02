Imo Assembly Suspends 4 Lawmakers For ‘Plotting Speaker’s Impeachment’

8.4 C
Politics
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Amidst allegations of plotting to impeach the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, four members of the House have been suspended till further notice.

The lawmakers are the members representing Ahiazu-Mbaise constituency, Samuel Otuibe; Ezinihitte-Mbaise constituency, Henry Agbasonu; Okigwe constituency, Chidiebere Ogbunikpa, and Oru-West state constituency, Dominic Ezerioha.

The Speaker of the House, Chika Olemgbe, announced the suspension on Tuesday during the 20-minute plenary, saying the decision was reached at the executive session of the House.

Furthermore, the Speaker announced that all standing committees headed by the suspended lawmakers had been retrieved from them even as he announced reshufflements.

READ ALSO  How We Supplied Obiano Cash from State’s Security Votes - Witnesses

All the lawmakers suspended were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is the first time lawmakers will be suspended under the 10th Imo Assembly under the speakership of Olemgbe.

However, a source confided in our correspondent that some lawmakers were planning to impeach Olemgbe over his alleged failure to attract favours to the members of the House from Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Olemgbe was said to have gotten wind of the plan and beat them to it.

The source added that the suspension of the four lawmakers was meant to instil fear in the remaining members of the House against such plan.

